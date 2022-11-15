How Much Is The Average Breast Augmentation In Florida?

Sarasota Surgical Arts Provides The Best Breast Augmentation In Sarasota & Tampa

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida is one of the nation's hot spots for plastic surgery and thus it is frequently in the top five states with the most breast augmentations performed every year. Due to increased competition, breast augmentation prices do tend to average lower in Florida than in other states. Therefore, patients often come to Florida from all around the United States and the world for breast augmentation and other plastic surgeries. Dr. Alberico Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts offers the best breast augmentation in Florida.

The average cost of breast augmentation surgery in Florida ranges from $3,000 to $7,000. Therefore, the average is roughly somewhere around $5,000. This is roughly on par with the United States average. However, so many people travel to Florida for plastic surgery because plastic surgery is more expensive in population centers such as Los Angeles and New York.

The cost of breast augmentation at Sarasota Surgical Arts includes the facility fee that others often charge more for. The cost of breast augmentation with Dr. Sessa is as follows:

Saline Augmentation: $4825

Silicone Augmentation: $5025

Full Lift w/ Saline: $9250

Full Lift w/ Silicone: $9800

Full Tummy Tuck w/ Silicone: $13,025

Full Tummy Tuck w/ Saline: $12,825

Maxi Tummy Tuck w/ Silicone: $16,525

Dr. Sessa places breast implants multiple times a week and specializes in cosmetic surgery of the breast. Along with breast augmentation, Dr. Sessa also frequently performs breast lift , breast reduction , and fat transfer to the breasts .

His patients frequently rave about their Florida breast augmentation results. One patient said, "Dr. Sessa is a remarkable surgeon! He has amazing bedside manner and makes you feel genuinely cared for. His staff is equally amazing and I would refer anyone and every one to his office for his services. I am more than satisfied with my augmentation and tummy tuck, I'm ecstatic! If I ever need anything else done I am absolutely returning!"

About Sarasota Surgical Arts: Sarasota Surgical Arts is a top plastic surgery practice in Sarasota, Florida. Steps away from Siesta Key Beach and with a state-accredited facility, Sarasota Surgical Arts offers all major plastic surgery procedures including breast augmentation . Follow Dr. Sessa on social media @drcosmeticsurg.

