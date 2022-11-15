Hoag Recruits Top Cancer Research Medical Director

Carlos Becerra, M.D., comes to Hoag from Baylor University Medical Center

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has recruited top cancer researcher Carlos Becerra, M.D., to become the Hoag Family Cancer Institute's Medical Director of Cancer Research. He will provide strategic leadership in advancing the institute's clinical research program and helm the hospital's growing number of cancer clinical trials.

(PRNewsfoto/Hoag Memorial Hospital...) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Becerra served for 16 years as the Director of the Innovative Clinical Trials Center at Baylor University Medical Center and four years as the Cancer Committee Chair at the Sammons Cancer Center in Dallas. His accomplishments in the field of cancer research have earned him respect from his colleagues and patients alike.

"Dr. Becerra comes to Hoag with a wealth of knowledge and experience in bringing clinical trial innovations to patients," said Robert T. Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hoag. "He shares in Hoag's mission to be at the forefront of discovering new and better treatment options and deliver the best possible care that can't be found at other hospitals in our area. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Becerra to Hoag."

Hoag currently provides patients with access to more than 100 clinical trials in cancer alone. These trials, funded in part by philanthropy, evaluate leading-edge options to treat some of the most prevalent cancers, including breast, lung, gynecologic, prostate and gastrointestinal cancers.

Dr. Becerra said Hoag has long enjoyed a reputation for providing patients with access to research without having to travel far from home, and he is excited to join a team that is dedicated to making a significant impact on cancer prevention, detection and treatment.

"Hoag is in one of the most unique positions in the country in that it offers patients access to top-tier clinical trials and research," Dr. Becerra said. "The commitment to bringing together some of the brightest physician scientists to lead groundbreaking research is what attracted me to join this talented team."

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 15 urgent care facilities, 10 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes six institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hoag