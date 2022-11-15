Equifax Announces Participation in November Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) will participate in two Investor conferences this week.

Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer, and Trevor Burns will attend the JP Morgan Ultimate Services Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022, including participating in a Fireside Chat at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company invites investors to join a live webcast of the Fireside Chat event at: https://investor.equifax.com/news-events/ir-calendar . A replay of the Fireside Chat will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's Investor Relations website.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

