TOY ASSOCIATION RELEASES "HOLIDAY 2022 STEAM TOY GUIDE"

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Association today unveiled its "Holiday 2022 STEAM Toy Guide," which includes 30 officially accredited STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) toys. Families can now shop the list of products, which includes hands-on toys and activities that engage kids in earth sciences, engineering, coding, and more.

Each toy on the list has passed a rigorous evaluation process to earn an official "STEAM Stamp of Approval." All accredited toys have met the strict criteria set in The Toy Association's STEAM Toy Assessment Framework, developed in partnership with The Good Play Guide™. The toys are tested by children and experts from The Good Play Guide™ using a scientifically proven method developed by Dr. Amanda Gummer, who has a PhD in neuropsychology and more than 20 years of experience working with kids and families.

"These curated STEAM toys are wonderful options for parents and gift-givers seeking unique, educational, and engaging gifts for children this holiday season," said Anna Yudina, senior director of marketing initiatives at The Toy Association. "Each toy will spark kids' curiosity and open them up to new worlds to explore, while supporting independent play and age-appropriate learning goals. The list below offers richly rewarding, skill-building play for children as young as 18 months old, all the way up to tweens and teens."

The Toy Association's STEAM toy accreditation program was launched in 2021 in partnership with the Good Play Guide™, following years of research to identify and detail specific characteristics of a good STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) toy for various age groups. To learn more about The Toy Association's ongoing STEAM initiative, visit toyassociation.org/STEAM or contact steam@toyassociation.org.

About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $102.4 billion, and represents hundreds of companies including manufacturers, retailers, licensors and others who are involved in the youth entertainment industry. Our manufacturing members account for 93% of U.S. toy and game sales driving the annual $38.2 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

About the Good Play Guide™ www.goodplayguide.com

The Good Play Guide™ is the official accreditation body for the STEAM Accreditation Program. Founded by Dr. Amanda Gummer, who has a PhD in neuropsychology and over 20 years of experience working with children and families, the Good Play Guide uses a scientifically proven method to evaluate toys. Every toy submitted for evaluation is firstly tested by the important people – children. While the children play, they are observed by professionals who have been trained to carry out research with children in a robust and ethically responsible way. The toys are then evaluated by the Good Play Guide's team of experts to ensure they meet the strict criteria set in The Toy Association's "STEAM Toy Assessment Framework."

