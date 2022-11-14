Stryker opens the OR of the Future for customers to experience tomorrow's OR today

This operating room model puts increased focus on design for patient and staff safety, productivity and operational efficiency—further enabling improvements in quality of care

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, unveiled the OR of the Future—a model operating room inside Stryker's Flower Mound facility, providing a one-of-a-kind interactive experience for customers to conceptualize new OR design and technology. Constructed with patient safety and OR uptime in mind, the model is designed and integrated to help enhance protection against infection and increase cleanability, while employing intelligent technology and time-efficiency components.

"Some of the challenges hospitals face in maximizing safety and uptime of their ORs are very complex and require new thinking about design, workflow and future-proofing," said Tommy Van Galder, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Communications business. "We've learned a lot from our 30 years of OR planning, design and installation experience, plus a rich legacy of product innovation, to evolve OR design and integration."

The OR of the Future features:

Seamlessly integrated software and equipment, including Stryker's iSuite and Advanced Digital Healthcare portfolios , designed to drive predictable and repeatable OR staff behavior—resulting in the means to achieve unprecedented workflows

Significant enhancements in sterility—including materials and methods designed to support infection prevention and cleanability, such as laminar flow and the elimination of Velcro

Technology that provides more personalized patient care by generating continuous, actionable data and insights from devices, which influences how clinicians administer patient care before, during and after surgery

Pre-built ceilings and walls are designed to save time and cost during construction, which may enable the OR to be patient-ready sooner

Future-proofed design elements, such as modular wall panels, designed for easier access to electrical when new technology is added in the future—which may minimize downtime during upgrades

"The OR of the Future transforms the traditional operating room into a modern, state-of-the-art environment. Seeing this model OR allowed us to envision a space that empowers surgical teams and allows them to focus on what matters most—delivering quality, best-in-class patient care," said Jenny Niblock, chief clinical officer of Citizens Medical Center in Kansas.

"The floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall experience of the OR of the Future showcases best-in-class products and what a partnership looks like with Stryker as your integrated OR provider," said Van Galder. "This is about showing how high-performing ORs can look, feel and perform—and working together with you to establish realistic goals, timelines and deliverables that make that a reality."

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 100 million patients annually. More information is available at stryker.com.

