Piaggio Fast Forward Introduces New Business Solutions for More Productive, Efficient and Safer Work Environments

PFF pro™ tools fleet management software integrated with a new series of professional robots offers businesses the next generation of workplace efficiency

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), a leader in smart following technology and subsidiary of the Piaggio Group (PIA.MI), announced today that the company will be offering business customers a better way to manage the human-robot relationship and maximize the power of their data. Beginning in early 2023, PFF will offer PFF pro™ tools fleet management software to enable and enhance the next-generation of the dedicated business version of our products: the PFF pro gitamini™ and pro gitaplus™ robots. The cloud-based tool is a next-generation fleet management solution purpose-built to optimize and augment the working relationship between humans and their robotic counterparts. This proprietary software provides integration and orchestration features allowing teams to achieve more while collaborating with their robot partners. The software is highly visual and intuitive and begins driving value from day one via integrations and reporting functionality. It is an out-of-the-box technology solution to drive immediate value to businesses via enhanced worker safety, increased efficiencies and improved client experiences in select industries including travel, hospitality, real estate, retail, business construction and more.

"Gita robots are augmenting many of today's workers' jobs with valuable efficiency and safety features that make robots vital coworkers and not job threats," notes Greg Lynn, PFF CEO. "Whether it is front of house or back of house in hospitality environments or transporting tools and supplies on a construction site or warehouse floor, technology enabling productivity is key to getting the job done right the first time. And even with a bit of flair."

PFF's autonomous technology is designed to move with and around workers in complex environments and thus gita robots help rather than hinder individuals in the workplace. They are the perfect tools to streamline workflows and increase productivity on small- and large-scale job sites. In the same manner that gita robots are easy to use by individual workers on-site and ready for deployment out of the box.

PFF has now addressed how teams of workers can interact with fleets of robots intelligently and simply. With the new PFF pro tools, managers more easily ensure the right workers have access to the gita robots that the employee needs to complete their tasks during their shift. From any desktop, PFF pro tools provide key fleet management functionality, including the ability to seamlessly update operating software and maintain the robots. A purpose-built user app allows individual workers to be authenticated and provides usage insight on robots across the fleet.

As they expand to wider industrial applications, the company developed its largest capacity robot to date, the all new PFF pro gitaplus. With its larger cargo volume, the gitaplus brings more of everything that employees need for their jobs while the PFF pro tools fleet management software allows for greater control and efficiency when utilizing multiple robots across multiple teams. Assigning robots to tasks and the people completing those tasks throughout each business day is now a couple of simple clicks away.

Debuting at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo on November 15th - 18th in Orlando, FL, guests will be able to explore innovative ways to improve operations and increase guest satisfaction including demonstrations of the PFF pro fleet management software and pro robots. If attending, please visit booth #6138.

In addition to PFF pro tools and robots, PFF will offer the PFF follow™ module in early 2023. This business solution will enable external partners to leverage PFF's exclusive smart following technology that allows humans to lead other robots and machines, providing a larger range of navigation methods—remote control, autonomous, and now, following—in dynamic environments. PFF engineers have been able to componentize the PFF smart following technology developed for the gita® family of robots into a stand-alone module called PFF follow, which can be integrated on other machines or robots. Guests at the Trimble Dimensions+ User Conference at The Venetian Las Vegas last week were able to preview firsthand how the PFF following technology can support their businesses.

About Piaggio Fast Forward

Smart following technology leader Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) is a Boston-based company founded in 2015 and funded by the Piaggio Group, the Italian manufacturer and creator of the iconic Vespa scooter. PFF has an extensive knowledge of pedestrian mobility and uses this knowledge to create innovative mobile tech solutions that move the way people move. PFF's vision is to bring intuitive, efficient, and sustainable robotics solutions into the entire human-built environment while supporting the local mobility needs of businesses, communities, and individuals. The gitamini and gitaplus robots are sold directly to consumers as well as to businesses that use them to augment their labor force and delight their customers in select industries including travel, hospitality, real estate, retail, delivery and more. For business inquiries please visit https://business.piaggiofastforward.com/ .

About Piaggio Group

Established in 1884, Piaggio Group is the largest scooter and motorcycle manufacturer in Europe and one of the global leaders in the sector. The Piaggio Group has been listed on the Italian stock exchange since 2006 and has three main business lines: 2 and 3 wheelers (scooters and motorcycles), light commercial vehicles and robotics (PFF). The Group's portfolio includes some of the most iconic and famous brands in the light mobility industry, such as: Piaggio, Vespa, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, Ape and Piaggio Commercial. Piaggio Group counts more than 6.600 employees, it has a distribution in more than 100 countries and six industrial plants (in Italy, India, China and Vietnam). The Group also has four research and development centers, which employ approximately 1,000 people.

This press release contains statements related to PFF's future business and future events that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward looking statements can generally be identified by use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "predict," "potential" "should," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of PFF, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward looking statements set out in this press release are current as of the date of this press release and are based on several estimates and assumptions that are subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, with respect to future business decisions, which are subject to change. PFF undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether because of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.



