InventHelp Inventors Develop Reminder Device for Children to Wash Hands (CNC 750)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"We wanted to create a bathroom accessory to encourage children to wash their hands," said one of two inventors, from Cornelius, N.C., "so we invented the BATHROOM BUDDY. Our design would offer an entertaining way to learn and practice good hygiene skills."

The invention provides an effective reminder for children to wash hands after using the bathroom. In doing so, it could improve personal hygiene. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and bacteria. It also could make hand washing fun and entertaining. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, schools, day care centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

