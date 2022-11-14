Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

15 new Cell Programs added and $66 million of Total revenue in Q3 2022

Closed four acquisitions in October, including Zymergen and Bayer's West Sacramento agricultural biologicals capabilities, enabling commencement of integration and pursuit of new growth opportunities

End of quarter cash balance of over $1.3 billion provides continued financial flexibility

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the third quarter and supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com .

"I'm very excited about the strategic progress we have made at Ginkgo, highlighted by the four acquisitions we completed in October, and I'm thrilled to welcome our new team members. I believe these additions will meaningfully strengthen our platform and services," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "Our team worked extremely hard to close both the Zymergen and Bayer transactions efficiently, with the Zymergen transaction in particular closing well in advance of our initial expectations. The faster Zymergen closing timeline provides us with significant strategic benefits, including a higher acquired cash balance and the ability to immediately focus Zymergen's outstanding team and assets on Ginkgo's core service offering. Successful M&A execution illustrates our ability to take advantage of opportunities catalyzed by the current market environment, while our strong standalone cash balance of over $1.3 billion at the end of the third quarter continues to afford us substantial flexibility."

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning

Generated Foundry revenue of $25 million in Q3 2022

Added 15 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q3 2022, representing 50% growth over the comparable prior year period

Concentric by Ginkgo, Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health offering, executed well in Q3 2022, generating $42 million in Biosecurity revenue

Completed acquisitions of Zymergen and Bayer's West Sacramento Biologics Research & Development site in October

Also in October, acquired Altar, which has developed a robust adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) platform, and Circularis, a proprietary circular RNA and promoter screening platform

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2022 Total revenue of $66 million , down from $78 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 14%

Third quarter 2022 Loss from operations of $(653) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $563 million ), compared to Loss from operations of $(27) million in the comparable prior year period. The stock-based compensation expense primarily relates to the continued GAAP accounting for the modification of restricted stock units issued prior to becoming a public company, as disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022

Third quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(70) million , down from $(18) million in the comparable prior year period

Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the third quarter of over $1.3 billion puts Ginkgo in a strong financial position to pursue its strategic objectives

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Ginkgo expects to add 55-60 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2022

Ginkgo further revised its expectation for Total revenue from $425 – $440 million to $460 – $480 million in 2022

Ginkgo revised its expectation for Foundry revenue to $150 – $170 million in 2022, which reflects our current assumptions and uncertainty regarding the timing of certain discrete milestone payments

While Biosecurity remains an uncertain business, based on strong year-to-date performance Ginkgo now expects Biosecurity revenue in 2022 of at least $310 million

Conference Call Details

Ginkgo will host a videoconference today, Monday, November 14, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will include an overview of the third quarter financial performance, recent business updates, a discussion on Ginkgo's outlook, as well as a moderated question and answer session.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit your questions to @Ginkgo on Twitter (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com .

A webcast link is available on Ginkgo's Investor Relations website and a replay will be made available following the presentation.

Ginkgo Investor Website: https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/

Audio-Only Dial Ins:

+1 646 876 9923 (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 (Chicago)

+1 669 900 6833 (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 (Houston)

+1 408 638 0968 (San Jose)

Webinar ID: 936 0665 8370

If you experience technical difficulties with any of these dial-ins or if you need international dial-in numbers, please visit our web site at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/ for updated dial-in information.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation below for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)













As of September 30,

As of December 31,



2022

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$1,302,603

$1,550,004 Accounts receivable, net

113,661

131,544 Accounts receivable - related parties

2,095

4,598 Inventory, net

5,860

3,362 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

37,784

33,537 Total current assets

1,462,003

1,723,045 Property and equipment, net

187,577

145,770 Investments

96,310

102,037 Equity method investments

4,135

13,194 Intangible assets, net

47,938

21,642 Goodwill

28,804

21,312 Other non-current assets

43,928

43,990 Total assets

$1,870,695

$2,070,990 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 11,323

$ 8,189 Deferred revenue

40,505

33,240 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

72,990

93,332 Total current liabilities

124,818

134,761 Non-current liabilities:







Deferred rent, net of current portion

21,001

18,746 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

150,637

155,991 Lease financing obligation

59,842

22,283 Warrant liabilities

39,739

135,838 Other non-current liabilities

34,922

35,992 Total liabilities

430,959

503,611 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value

—

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value

165

161 Additional paid-in capital

5,668,791

3,804,844 Accumulated deficit

(4,226,310)

(2,297,925) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,910)

(1,715) Total Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,434,736

1,505,365 Non-controlling interest

5,000

62,014 Total stockholders' equity

1,439,736

1,567,379 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,870,695

$2,070,990

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Foundry revenue

$24,679

$34,737

$90,409

$78,833 Biosecurity revenue:















Product

5,190

8,492

23,024

14,622 Service

36,529

34,381

265,988

71,888 Total revenue

66,398

77,610

379,421

165,343 Costs and operating expenses:















Cost of Biosecurity product revenue

2,660

3,430

13,199

15,185 Cost of Biosecurity service revenue

21,995

18,872

160,799

47,927 Research and development (1)

259,580

53,021

871,488

164,637 General and administrative (1)

435,184

28,959

1,308,379

81,326 Total operating expenses

719,419

104,282

2,353,865

309,075 Loss from operations

(653,021)

(26,672)

(1,974,444)

(143,732) Other (expense) income:















Interest income (expense), net

5,820

(528)

7,097

(1,481) Loss on equity method investments

(22,711)

(39,651)

(53,764)

(72,621) (Loss) gain on investments

(1,758)

(12,368)

(39,981)

3,009 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(12,445)

(18,482)

96,099

(18,482) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

15,989

—

31,889

— Other (expense) income, net

(957)

(4,911)

629

863 Total other (expense) income, net

(16,062)

(75,940)

41,969

(88,712) Loss before income taxes

(669,083)

(102,612)

(1,932,475)

(232,444) Income tax benefit

(28)

(207)

(257)

(797) Net loss

(669,055)

(102,405)

(1,932,218)

(231,647) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

—

(524)

(3,833)

(2,256) Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders

$(669,055)

$(101,881)

$ (1,928,385)

$(229,391) Net loss per share attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted

$(0.41)

$(0.08)

$(1.19)

$(0.18) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

1,630,910,628

1,323,574,063

1,619,790,335

1,302,253,729 Comprehensive loss:















Net loss

$(669,055)

$(102,405)

$ (1,932,218)

$(231,647) Other comprehensive loss:















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(2,414)

(877)

(6,195)

(877) Total other comprehensive loss

(2,414)

(877)

(6,195)

(877) Comprehensive loss

$(671,469)

$(103,282)

$ (1,938,413)

$(232,524)

1) In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, R&D and G&A expenses included a significant charge to stock-based compensation expense as a result of the modification of

the vesting terms of restricted stock units and all related earnout shares. Total stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of $0.2 million and $7.2 million in employer payroll taxes for

the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, was as follows:







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Research and development

$187,019

$20

$ 670,650

$60 General and administrative

376,366

107

1,159,040

14,704 Total

$563,385

$ 127

$ 1,829,690

$14,764

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)













Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (1,932,218)

$(231,647) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

28,602

21,073 Stock-based compensation

1,822,472

14,764 Loss on equity method investments

53,764

72,621 Loss (gain) on investments

39,981

(3,009) Non-cash customer consideration

(18,139)

(12,562) Change in fair value of notes receivable

(269)

1,196 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(96,099)

18,482 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

(31,889)

— In-process research and development

1,162

— Loss on disposal of equipment

3,091

— Other non-cash activity

303

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

20,521

(28,670) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,347

5,565 Inventory

(2,498)

(738) Other non-current assets

144

(35) Accounts payable

3,893

(2,771) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(15,637)

29,599 Deferred revenue, current and non-current

(35,365)

(5,538) Deferred rent, non-current

2,255

4,320 Other non-current liabilities

82

29,073 Net cash used in operating activities

(147,497)

(88,277) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of convertible note

(10,000)

— Purchases of property and equipment

(26,626)

(51,407) Purchase of investment in equity securities

(3,691)

(5,000) Deconsolidation of subsidiaries - cash

(55,721)

— Business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(657)

(21,382) Other

(439)

304 Net cash used in investing activities

(97,134)

(77,485) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of redemptions of $867,253 and offering costs of $106,838

—

1,510,909 Proceeds from exercise of stock options

120

41 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(981)

— Repurchase of Founder shares

—

(24,998) Principal payments on capital leases and lease financing obligation

(1,082)

(764) Non-controlling interest contributions

—

60,000 Contingent consideration payment

(521)

— Payment of equity offering issuance costs

(132)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,596)

1,545,188 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(191)

(8) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(247,418)

1,379,418









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,550,004

380,801 Restricted cash, beginning of period

42,924

5,076 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,592,928

385,877









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

1,302,603

1,739,056 Restricted cash, end of period

42,907

26,239 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$1,345,510

$1,765,295











Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders

$ (669,055)

$ (101,881)

$(1,928,385)

$ (229,391) Interest (income) expense, net

(5,820)

528

(7,097)

1,481 Income tax benefit

(28)

(207)

(257)

(797) Depreciation and amortization

9,506

8,279

28,602

21,073 EBITDA

(665,397)

(93,281)

(1,907,137)

(207,634) Stock-based compensation (1)

563,385

127

1,829,690

14,764 Loss on equity method investments (2)

22,711

39,127

52,927

70,365 Loss (gain) on investments

1,758

12,368

39,981

(3,009) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

12,445

18,482

(96,099)

18,482 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

(15,989)

—

(31,889)

— Merger and acquisition related expenses (3)

12,017

—

18,579

— In-process research and development (4)

—

—

1,605

— Other (5)

(561)

5,192

(229)

421 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (69,631)

$ (17,985)

$ (92,572)

$ (106,611)





(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes employer payroll taxes of $0.2 million and $7.2 million, respectively. (2) Represents losses on equity method investments under the hypothetical liquidation at book value method, net of losses attributable to

non-controlling interests. (3) Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions including (i) due diligence, legal and other

professional fees associated with acquisitions and (ii) the fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities resulting from

acquisitions. (4) Represents acquired intangible assets expensed to research and development associated with an asset acquisition. (5) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes changes in fair value of the Access Bio Convertible Notes and the

Glycosyn Promissory Note. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes changes in fair value of the Access Bio

Convertible Notes and the Glycosyn Promissory Note as well as gain related to a settlement payment.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Foundry $24,679

$34,737

$90,409

$78,833 Biosecurity 41,719

42,873

289,012

86,510 Total revenue 66,398

77,610

379,421

165,343 Segment cost of revenue:













Biosecurity 24,655

22,302

173,998

63,112 Segment research and development expense:













Foundry 63,402

42,897

173,470

114,619 Biosecurity 387

2,093

1,347

29,870 Total segment research and development expense 63,789

44,990

174,817

144,489 Segment general and administrative expense:













Foundry 41,569

17,026

104,863

44,903 Biosecurity 17,039

11,689

42,683

21,308 Total segment general and administrative expense 58,608

28,715

147,546

66,211 Segment operating income (loss):













Foundry (80,292)

(25,186)

(187,924)

(80,689) Biosecurity (362)

6,789

70,984

(27,780) Total segment operating income (loss) (80,654)

(18,397)

(116,940)

(108,469) Operating expenses not allocated to segments:













Stock-based compensation (1) 563,385

127

1,829,690

14,764 Depreciation and amortization 9,224

8,148

27,756

20,499 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (242)

—

58

— Loss from operations $(653,021)

$(26,672)

$ (1,974,444)

$(143,732)















(1) Includes $0.2 million and $7.2 million in employer payroll taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

