CHPA Educational Foundation Launches First-Ever Pilot on OTC Pain Reliever Selection at Point of Purchase in Dollar General

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) Educational Foundation today announced an educational pilot launch to help consumers choose over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers at the point of purchase. Featuring signage at nearly 19,000 Dollar General stores in 47 states, the campaign reflects the Foundation's partnership with three CHPA member companies and Foundation supporters: Haleon, makers of Advil®; Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc., makers of TYLENOL®; and Perrigo, makers of DG™ Health's acetaminophen and ibuprofen products.

The program aims to help educate consumers about which OTC pain relievers may be right for them. From now through Dec. 31, 2022, the pilot will drive shoppers to the CHPA Foundation's online OTC Pain Relief Interactive Quiz through the use of Vestcom's data-integrated shelfAdz® tags with QR code deep-link technology. The assessment (available in both English and Spanish) prompts shoppers to answer a series of short questions, taking into consideration their individual risk factors in order to provide a personalized report.

This first-ever collaboration addresses a need to empower shoppers' pain reliever decision-making at the point of purchase, especially for those living in underserved or rural communities without nearby access to care – known as "health deserts" – in addition to community members who may have low health literacy. The Foundation believes retailers like Dollar General have a tremendous opportunity to provide shoppers with information to help them make informed decisions regarding their health, and this pilot provides a solution to drive shopper awareness when choosing OTC pain relievers.

"As people grow more proactive about their health and wellbeing, manufacturers and retailers have a critical window of opportunity to address consumers' needs by bridging health literacy gaps in a way that enables safe use and better self-care," said Anita Brikman, Executive Director, CHPA Educational Foundation.

With a concentrated focus on advancing OTC literacy among vulnerable communities, the Foundation commissioned research in 2021 specifically on educational interventions to support low health literacy populations. Learnings from the research include providing health information in both English and Spanish that can be quickly accessed and easily interpreted. Colorful graphics and iconography also ranked high among participants, as well as the use of a QR code to access information quickly and efficiently.

"Our research showed that QR code technology is a preferred way to access information, and we believe our OTC Pain Relief Quiz is a solution to help support shoppers in the pain category, given the myriad of choices available. We are incredibly thankful to Haleon, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc., Perrigo, and Dollar General for partnering in support of this initiative, and we look forward to continuing to work toward our shared goal of serving consumers and empowering shopper decision-making for better health outcomes," said Brikman.

Background:

Vestcom's shelfAdz® will be displayed along Dollar General's pain management aisles, giving shoppers the option to scan a QR code which will route them to KnowYourOTCs.org. After answering a series of short questions to determine personal risk factors, a report summary will be shared with the shopper to help them select an appropriate OTC pain reliever.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) Educational Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers consumers to make smart self-care decisions by providing information and guidance on how to safely use, store, and dispose of OTC medicines and dietary supplements. Its mission is to serve as the trusted source of information on the responsible use of consumer healthcare products. Visit .chpa.org/Foundation or knowyourotcs.org for more information. To learn more about the Know Your Dose campaign, visit KnowYourDose.org.

