PYPL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds PayPal Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 5, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased PayPal common stock between February 3, 2021, and February 1, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until December 5, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, PayPal Holdings, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had inflated the Company's vitally important Net New Active Accounts metric guidance through an usually large use of marketing campaigns that were easily susceptible to fraud; i.e. the creation of millions of illegitimate accounts which were created for the sole purpose of taking advantage of cash incentives for account creation; (2) defendants used these marketing campaigns and other incentives to hide the Company's true churn rate and declining levels of engagement with the platform; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and /or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

