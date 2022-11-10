Heartland Votes

New England Realty Associates LP Announces Fourth-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts

ALLSTON, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 30, 2022, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of December 15, 2022.  The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.60 per Unit.  The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.32.  Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit.  Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

