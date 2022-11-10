K&B Underwriters and VirtuSense Technologies Partner for Predictive Technology in Post-Acute Care

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K&B Underwriters and VirtuSense Technologies have partnered to offer a win-win scenario for post-acute organizations and their residents. On September 1, 2022, K&B Underwriters launched their new CareAgents program for post-acute healthcare organizations. This program can provide a lower annual insurance premium with the continued use of VirtuSense technology onsite, showing unprecedented trust in AI technology to prevent falls and reduce insurance claims. With this unique program, organizations can leverage VirtuSense's predictive AI technology to lower insurance costs, improve their safety and quality metrics, and protect their residents without increasing staffing.

"At its core, this partnership is helping organizations access proactive care strategies that protect residents. If we can support the use of new technology that has been proven to eliminate falls, we are creating safer, more efficient, and more financially sustainable organizations. The CareAgents program is about making cutting-edge AI technology accessible for more post-acute organizations, and we are proud of that." - Bryan Baird, President, K&B Underwriters, LLC

The CareAgents program supports the use of VirtuSense's AI tools because of their proven outcomes for preventing falls and protecting older adults. VirtuSense provides predictive safety technology for long-term risk reduction in their VSTBalance system or immediate fall prevention for bed-bound residents with their VSTAlert solution. Both technologies utilize advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and Laser Imaging, Detection, and Ranging (LIDAR) sensors to detect the risk of a fall. These AI solutions have had massive impacts on safety and quality of care in post-acute care sites. On average, VSTAlert reduces falls in skilled nursing by 75% and reduces falls with hospitalization by 78%. VSTBalance has been able to increase resident mobility by up to 85% in assisted living communities by detecting deficits in gait and function, allowing them to age in place longer. These benefits lead to a massive reduction in annual falls with injury—increasing resident safety and trust, as well as eliminating medical costs, annual insurance claims, and spending on deductibles.

The program will increase accessibility to these cutting-edge tools for post-acute organizations like senior living communities, rehab facilities, and skilled nursing communities, who otherwise may not have had the executive support to launch a new fall prevention strategy. Organizations on the CareAgents program can provide high-quality care to their residents while increasing staff efficiency, reducing annual falls, increasing their census, and seeing a reduction in annual insurance claims. VirtuSense and K&B Underwriters are excited to see this strong partnership bring smart fall prevention to more organizations across the country.

