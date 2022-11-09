OpenText next level Managed Detection and Response offerings recognized in the 2022 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations for Managed Services

OpenText managed security service completely eliminates false positives and promotes cyber resilience

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenTextTM (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in information management, announced its impressive results in the first of its kind, MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations for Managed Services including both Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Managed Security Services Providers (MSSP). The evaluation was designed to provide transparent and impartial insights into how MDR and MSSPs capabilities perform and analyze adversary behavior. A key performance highlight from the evaluation showcased OpenText recording zero false positives in the interactive evaluation process.

The MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations program brings together product and service providers with MITRE experts to collaborate in evaluating security solutions. The evaluations process applies a systematic methodology using a threat-informed purple teaming approach to capture critical context around a solution's ability to detect or protect against known adversary behavior as defined by the ATT&CK knowledge base.

MITRE Engenuity recognized the high quality of OpenText security services through quick detection of real incidents and recording of a 100 percent detection rate of attacker's tactics. Additionally, OpenText did not report any false positives, showcasing its ability to minimize noise to overwhelmed and understaffed security teams at organizations. OpenText performed very well in MITRE ATT&CK's strategically important Discovery Tactic. With today's unmanaged devices, segmented networks, and third-party identities connecting to cloud assets, malicious asset discovery is now the primary battlefield in a contested cloud space. Other evaluation participants included Crowdstrike, Cybereason, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid 7, Red Canary, Sentinel One, and more.

"OpenText security solutions continue to help businesses, government agencies and enterprises of all sizes achieve cyber resilience," said Sandy Ono, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText. "With one of the broadest security portfolios available today, OpenText is proud that its MDR stands out as a service that comprehensively detects threats and helps scale the capabilities of our customers' resource-constrained security teams."

OpenText Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) is a 100 percent remote, cloud-based virtual security operations center for rapid detection, response, and remediation of cyber threats. Using behavioral analytics aligned to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and its own threat research, OpenText MxDR provides 24x7x365 continuous real-time threat monitoring, early detection in the cyber skill chain, digital forensic investigations, advanced threat hunting by a team of threat hunters, incident response and remediation, a dedicated team with two-way communication. OpenText MxDR is available globally either directly or through the company's global network of security partners.

"Working with OpenText security services has enhanced my team's capabilities to detect cyber threats through their advanced threat hunting domain expertise," said Chris Mellen, Chief Information Security Officer at Ginkgo Bioworks. "Partnering with OpenText has not only helped reduce our organization's overall cyber risk profile but has also allowed my junior team members to gain valuable skills and knowledge from the subject matter experts on the OpenText team. It's truly been a 'one team' approach to ensuring we keep our information and operations in a trusted state."

OpenText offers a breadth of security solutions, including Risk & Compliance Advisory, Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) and Managed Security Services, including OpenText MxDR. Find out more about OpenText security services here.

