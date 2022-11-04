KRATON APPOINTS PEDRO LOPES AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces Pedro Lopes, formerly Kraton Senior Director of Performance Chemical Sales, has been appointed to the role of Chief Sustainability Officer for Kraton Corporation. Mr. Lopes will be responsible for growing Kraton's global sustainability strategy and Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives.

In this role, Mr. Lopes has global responsibility for the company's sustainability strategy and initiatives. In conjunction with Kraton's executive leadership team, Mr. Lopes will oversee the company's sustainability performance, including progress against its sustainability goals. He will further ensure that Kraton is well placed to provide sustainable innovations that help customers achieve their sustainability goals and enable the biobased and circular economy.

"Building a sustainable business is a key strategic focus and an integral driver of our success. As a leading supplier of sustainable products and solutions, our biobased pine chemical products and ISCC PLUS certified renewable polymers help customers transition towards a more sustainable future," said Marcello Boldrini, co-CEO of Kraton Corporation.

"Sustainability is increasingly important for us as an organization, our clients, and the world we want to live in. Mr. Lopes will further integrate sustainability and drive progress within Kraton," said Holger Jung, co-CEO of Kraton Corporation.

With more than 18 years of experience, Mr. Lopes brings a strategic understanding and knowledge of the industry and sustainability to the role. Coupled with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification, and strategy implementation, Mr. Lopes' appointment will strengthen our commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, drive diversity & inclusion, and advance our social responsibility.

"I am committed to advancing Kraton's vision to become an industry leader in sustainability," said Lopes. "With the help of our talented global team, I'm excited for the opportunity to drive our sustainability strategy forward and make a positive impact on society and the environment."

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

