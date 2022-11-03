voco hotels Launches New, Limited Edition Packages at Select Properties

IHG's Fastest-Growing Premium Brand Invites Guests to "Come on In" and Experience Eco-Friendly Upgrades in the U.S., UK, Australia and New Zealand

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- voco hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts' fastest-growing premium brand, announces limited-edition packages that feature amenities and activities with a sustainable twist. Reinforcing the brand's ethos where every hotel has its own character and style, with attentive hosts that make guests feel right at home, the exclusive packages provide enhancements including room upgrades and other eco-minded amenities and experiences. Starting today in the U.S., and rolling out in the UK, Australia and New Zealand in the coming weeks, the bookable rooms encourage guests to enjoy "me time" while being green by exploring the surrounding area on foot or by bike, as well as engaging in innovative ways to reuse and recycle.

One of 17 brands in the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio, voco hotels is known for its authentic approach to hospitality, including its warm and welcoming invitation to "come on in," while adding charming touches throughout a guest's stay. "Step by step" is voco's sustainability mantra, built on a commitment of innovation and sustainability, and a belief that small steps collectively make a big difference. From duvet and pillow fillings made from 100% recycled materials to using glass water bottles in guest rooms, voco hotels are taking steps to help reduce the impact on the environment.

Guests who book the Birds of a Feather package in the U.S. will receive a voucher for a complimentary pair of sustainably-made Allbirds Tree Runners, local city guide, and choice of a barista-style coffee or a cocktail – including a zero-proof option – in addition to a room upgrade. The package is available at voco the Franklin New York , voco Times Square South New York , voco St. James Hotel – New Orleans , voco St. Augustine – Historic Area and the all-new voco Chicago Downtown , the first voco hotel in the Chicago market, located in the River North district.

In the UK, guests who book the Very Important Peddlers (VIPs) package will have access to a fleet of bicycles to explore local attractions, as well the choice of a barista-style coffee or a cocktail – including a zero-proof option – along with a room upgrade. The bicycles will be available at voco St. John's Solihull, voco St. David's Cardiff, voco Reading, voco Grand Central Glasgow and voco Edinburgh – Haymarket.

When booking in Australia or New Zealand, guests can participate in the region's first upcycled art series created in partnership with a local sustainable artist. Aptly named the Sustainable Sip & Paint package, guests booking this offer will receive a complimentary Pinot & Picasso voucher to create upcycled artwork on a "canvas" made from voco bedsheets which are part of the Better Cotton Initiative. Included in the package is the choice of a barista-style coffee or a cocktail, in addition to a room upgrade and QR code packed with tips and inspiration from the artist. The series will be available at voco Auckland City Centre, voco Brisbane City Centre, voco Gold Coast, voco Kirkton Park Hunter Valley and voco Melbourne Central.

"The momentum we're seeing with the voco hotels brand around the world has been really encouraging and we're excited to end the year on an even higher note by introducing these limited time packages in the U.S., UK, Australia and New Zealand," said Jane Mackie, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Luxury & Upscale Brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts. "We welcome guests to 'come on in' and experience what makes this unique brand reliably different, while also enjoying an eco-friendly painting activity or hitting the pavement in a way that treads lightly on our planet – be it walking or cycling."

voco hotels provide guests with a premium experience no matter where in the world they visit. IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 41 open voco hotels properties in more than 25 countries around the world with an additional 34 in the global pipeline, including the upcoming voco Guadalajara Naruda, voco Dubai the Palm and voco Avignon – Le Bristol.

Hotel package details vary by property, click here to choose your location and select "offers." For more information on IHG One Rewards, visit IHGOneRewards.com.

About voco hotels:

voco hotels combines the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel, providing guests with a dependably premium experience. The name, voco, means 'to invite' and 'call together' originating from Latin, representing the brand's thoughtful, unstuffy and charming nature. voco's well put-together hotels combine memorable moments and high-quality touches, from indulgent amenities to big, comfy beds. Guests will always get a warm welcome during a swift check in, a comfy room perfect for unwinding and relaxing, and vibrant bar and restaurant spaces that provide plenty of opportunity to connect and socialize. For more information and to book, visit www.vocohotels.com, and stay connected with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts:

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

