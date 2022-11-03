Schneider Electric launches first Matter-certified Home Energy products

Schneider Electric's Wiser Gateway and Smart Plug become two of the first products in the world to achieve the global connectivity standard

New certification allows Wiser solutions to be simply integrated with other Matter enabled devices

Matter Standard will see Schneider Electric develop the industry's most advanced Matter-compliant ecosystem

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, has announced that its Wiser Gateway and Wiser Smart Plug are among the first group of products in the world to achieve Matter certification, furthering the company's complete home energy management offering.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

Matter is the new unified interoperability protocol that connects compatible smart home devices and systems from different brands with one another, ensuring they are secure, reliable, and easy to use.

The Wiser Gateway, the central communication interface for the wider Wiser ecosystem, and Wiser Smart Plug, the small but essential transmitter for the Home Energy Management system (HEMS) network, are the first two products from Schneider Electric's holistic HEMS solution to integrate the Matter Standard. It enhances the company's credentials as a leader in developing home energy management systems that optimize energy usage and help to reduce costs and residential carbon dioxide emissions without compromising on comfort. With the threat of climate change, ensuring our home energy usage is as efficient as possible is crucial if we are to reach net zero targets.

As a board member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and one of the founders of the Matter standard, Schneider Electric has long been a pioneer of interoperable devices, homes, and buildings. By integrating Matter-compliant products with home energy management solutions such as renewable energy generation and storage, EV charging, and major home energy loads, the company is expanding its HEMS ecosystem to provide efficient and sustainable homes of the future for all.

By connecting more devices, homeowners have a greater understanding of how much energy they consume and therefore have more control over how and when they use it – a capability that has become essential in the current energy crisis. According to a recent global study by Schneider Electric , 54% of consumers believe using smart technology to manage their home energy can help to reduce energy bills.

The Schneider Electric Matter implementation roadmap will occur in several phases:

The latest generation of Wiser Gateways ensures Matter compliance whilst retaining their current native Zigbee connectivity standard. Existing and new Wiser devices based on Zigbee will be able to operate within the Matter ecosystem via the Wiser Gateway following a software update, ensuring a sustainable approach where the installed base of devices do not become obsolete with the arrival of the new standard.

The wider range of Home Energy Management products, including smart plugs, switches, and sockets will be added to the list of Matter-certified products. This gives Schneider Electric the edge as the most advanced Matter compliant ecosystem.

The Wiser App will become Matter-certified, enabling the integration of other compatible products into the Wiser system to give homeowners complete control and visibility over where energy is being used and how it can be optimized.

Additionally, Matter-certified products will deliver improved cyber security and device interoperability to consumers, manufacturers, product designers and developers alike.

YiFu Qi, Executive Vice President, Home & Distribution Division, Schneider Electric, said, "As a global specialist in energy management and automation, our purpose is to empower everyone to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. Facing global threat of climate change, we aspire to make our homes more sustainable and energy efficient. To do so, we believe open standards, technology and interoperability of connected products are essential. We are honored and proud to partner with local and global companies to rethink the future of connectivity and interoperability."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric