National "Get Out the Vote" Campaign Urges 250,000 Pro-Police Citizens to Get to the Polls Next Week!

National "Get Out the Vote" Campaign Urges 250,000 Pro-Police Citizens to Get to the Polls Next Week!

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Police Officers Alliance has launched their final push to get pro-police voters out to the polls this midterm election. The organization will reach over 250,000 voters in key states before the 2022 election taking place on November 8th.

"This year's election is a must win for those of us who value law and order in America"

The organization will be targeting voters that believe in upholding law and order in our country and support law enforcement. While this campaign is taking place nationwide, there is a focus on key states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Ohio, New Hampshire, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri.

"This year's election is a must win for those of us who value law and order in America and who want to protect our nation's police officers from radical politicians and activists. Perhaps most importantly, we must protect our communities from the fallout of these radical Democrat policies," Executive Director Daniel Stuebs commented.

American Police Officers Alliance will engage with voters via text, email, social media, phone calls, and more with a goal of making over 1 million contacts to these key voters through these multiple channels.

This year will be a very important year for law enforcement with regards to the election. There are many issues that will be up for elections that will be voted on. If the democrats maintain control of the house and pick up a few more seats in the senate, law enforcement will be under greater attack.

"Our campaign will work to make sure voters understand their votes matter and can change the outcome of an election. As a community, it is essential that we participate in our nation's democratic processes and elect leaders who share our vision and values.

Together, our votes can stop the anti-police agenda in its tracks!" Mr. Stuebs concluded.

Their advertisement is available on Youtube and can be viewed here. The organization also has a variety of educational, awareness-building, and engaging content available online, including the "Exposing the Anti-Police Agenda" mini series and their 2022 Voter Guide.

Vote for pro-police candidates on November 8th. Our cities, communities, and country depend on it.

American Police Officers Alliance is a political organization organized under Section 527 with the IRS. Contributions to the American Police Officers Alliance are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

View original content:

SOURCE American Police Officers Alliance