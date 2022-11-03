Motto Mortgage Named a Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Motto Franchising, LLC, which is consistently named a top franchise to own, is recognized for its ability to innovate and adapt to the changing market, economy, technology and environment

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto® Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., today announces it has been named a 2022 Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise1 by Franchise Business Review (FBR). While the company has been named an FBR Top 200 Franchise2 for four consecutive years,* this is the first time the company has earned this accolade which recognizes brands that demonstrate the ability to innovate and adapt to the changing market, economy, technology and environment.

"At Motto, innovation is at the core of everything we do and we're always striving to deliver the latest and greatest tools, technology and resources our franchisees need to be successful," said Ward Morrison, President and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC. "Motto franchisees have access to comprehensive education and support, leading-edge technology to provide next-level relationship management and enhanced productivity, compliance support, and access to a variety of wholesale lenders with a multitude of loan products to fit the needs of their customers."

"I was drawn to Motto's Mortgage Brokerage In-A-Box℠ franchise model because it provides my team with the tools and resources needed to be successful, including a tailor-made customer relationship management solution, loan origination system and third-party processing support," said GT Campanile, Senior Loan Officer at Motto Mortgage Evolved. "Motto leadership continues to leverage the power of a franchised network within the mortgage industry, and I am honored to be a part of a rapidly growing brand that's constantly innovating and evolving for its franchisees."

Earlier this year, the Motto Mortgage brand was also named a 2022 Top Recession-Proof Franchise 3 for the second consecutive year* based on an assessment of its strong potential to outperform competitors during challenging economic times. In addition, BLACK ENTERPRISE, in partnership with FBR, also named Motto a Top 25 Franchises for Black Entrepreneurs4 based on its high owner satisfaction scores among Black franchise owners.

"Innovation takes a lot more than just having creative ideas and solutions. It also takes execution," said Eric Stites, Founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Each of the companies on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy. We are proud to recognize the franchises that prioritize and value innovation to support their franchisees' success and the long-term resiliency of the brand."

Since Motto Mortgage's inception in 2016, the brand continues to create value in the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency, and convenience for consumers. Now with over 200 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto's unique value proposition and Mortgage Brokerage In-A-Box℠ business model not only creates a secondary business with revenue potential for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in a financial services franchise.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

