Ed Slott and Jeffrey Levine Launch New Podcast: "The Great Retirement Debate"

Industry Leading Retirement Planning Authorities Team Up to Host Debate-Style Podcast

NEW YORK , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Slott, CPA, nationally recognized IRA Expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company, LLC and creator of irahelp.com, in collaboration with Jeffrey Levine, CFP®, CPA, PFS, CWS®, AIF®, chief planning officer for Buckingham Strategic Wealth, announce the launch of their new podcast show, The Great Retirement Debate. Each week, Slott and Levine provide lively commentary as they argue an opposing side of a retirement planning topic or strategy. Episodes drop every Thursday, beginning November 10, 2022, and are available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple, Stitcher, and Amazon.

"This isn't another one of those personal finance advice-type podcasts. Our goal is to debate the merit of both sides of the retirement planning coin to give listeners the pros and cons of the latest planning strategies," said Ed Slott, CPA, America's IRA Expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company, LLC and creator of irahelp.com. "We're not looking to change anyone's mind or sway opinions. Instead, we'd rather provide listeners with thorough, accurate and applicable information, delivered in a thoughtful and entertaining way, that helps them keep more of their hard-earned money."

Slott and Levine created The Great Retirement Debate podcast with the objective of educating listeners on the various points to consider when making a financial decision for retirement. Each week, they debate the advantages and disadvantages of a particular retirement strategy or topic. At the start of each show, the flip of a coin determines which side of the strategy each will argue, regardless of whether or not it's their position on the subject matter. The topics covered apply to those in or near retirement and beneficiaries who will inherit retirement assets in the future.

"Our goal by the end of each episode is to have one clear winner—the listener. With a broader perspective on what to consider and why it's important, more informed financial decisions can be made, and ultimately better decisions lead to better outcomes," said Jeffrey Levine, CFP®, CPA, PFS, CWS®, AIF®, Chief Planning Officer for Buckingham Strategic Wealth. "We want listeners to apply the merits of each side of the debate to their own personal situation and decide what's best for them and their family."

Upcoming podcast episode topics include:

Episode 1: "Should I Take Social Security at Age 62?"

Episode 2: "Trusts as a Beneficiary"

Episode 3: "Should I Take the Pension Lump Sum or Annuity Income Stream?"

Episode 4: "Should I Buy Long-Term Care Insurance or Self Fund?"

Episode 5: "Should I Use a Roth IRA or a Life Insurance to Provide a Legacy?"

Episode 6: "Should I Pay Off Debt Before I Retire?"

For more information about The Great Retirement Debate podcast, visit greatretirementdebate.com.

ABOUT ED SLOTT:

Ed Slott, CPA, America's IRA Expert, is the nationally recognized IRA and retirement planning distribution expert, best-selling author and professional speaker. His latest books include The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb (Penguin Random House, 2021), Ed Slott's Retirement Decisions Guide: 2022 Edition (IRAHelp, 2022) , and Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s (IRAHelp, 2021). He has also hosted several public television programs, including his latest, Ed Slott's Retirement Freedom! , and is a Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services. His company, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott created Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM, a prestigious members-only study group comprised of nearly 500 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Visit irahelp.com for more information.

ABOUT JEFFREY LEVINE AND BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH:

Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, CFP®, AIF®, CWS®, MSA is a nationally recognized and award-winning financial advisor, speaker, and educator as well as the Chief Planning Officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners. Jeffrey has the rare ability to simplify complex laws that govern individual retirement accounts, tax planning and more presented with his unique blend of interpretation and humor. As Chief Planning Officer, Jeffrey serves as a technical and advanced planning resource for advisors and acts as Buckingham's primary thought leader on evidence-driven planning concepts and strategies.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth ("BSW"), a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor providing an extensive range of fiduciary financial advisory services, supports individuals, families, nonprofits and organizations. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Buckingham Strategic Wealth employs more than 500 associates in 47 offices across the country. BSW along with the community of independent advisors that make up Buckingham Strategic Partners collectively manage or administer more than $56 billion dollars of assets (as of June 30, 2022). For more information, visit buckinghamstrategicwealth.com .

