InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Accessory to Catch Dropped Diapers (FMB-150)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife has dementia and would throw her diapers in the toilet, which caused plumbing issues. I thought there should be a way to prevent this from happening," said an inventor, from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the ADULT AND TODDLER DIAPER & TOY CATCHER. My design prevents dropped diapers from reaching toilet water."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple accessory to catch a diaper if dropped into the toilet. In doing so, it allows a parent or caregiver to more easily retrieve the dropped diaper. As a result, it helps to prevent diapers from clogging the toilet and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for households with toddlers or adults who wear diapers, dementia patients, the elderly, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

