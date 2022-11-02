Greystar Breaks Ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that it has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, the first for the Marlowe brand in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to deliver its first units in early 2024 with final completion scheduled for Q3 2024.

"We're excited to bring sophisticated living made simple to Las Vegas," Billy Cundiff, Greystar Desert Managing Director for Development, said. "This is our first Marlowe-branded apartment community not only in Las Vegas, but also in our Desert region. And we can't wait to deliver a thoughtfully designed community that will create an unmatched experience for our future residents."

Marlowe Centennial Hills will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range from 624 sq. ft. to 1,312, sq. ft. Apartments will be fitted with high-end finishes including quartz countertops, a tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and wood-look flooring throughout.

Community amenities will be highlighted by a Vegas style poker room, desert themed sports lounge and resort style pool featuring an oversized spa. Residents will also enjoy an expansive fitness center, co-working space, dog spa and private party and media room.

Marlowe Centennial Hills is located less than 25 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and Harry Reid Airport and just 15 minutes from the high-end Summerlin neighborhood. Closer to home, residents can explore Mountain Ridge Park which has a skate park, tennis courts, a jogging path and more. Nearby shopping includes Montecito Marketplace, which is a lifestyle specialty center with 40 stores, and the Centennial Center with 104 stores. Also, nearby is the Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.

Greystar is working with two well-known firms to bring this project to fruition. Architect Todd & Associates and interior design firm Mannigan Design are bringing the desert-themed community to life.

