2023 outlook from ASU and national economists

Speakers from across the country and region share what's in store for the year ahead at the 59th annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 economic outlook is perhaps the most complex and challenging exercise in economic forecasting in decades. Economic indicators are in conflict. Inflation has increased to levels not seen in years but appears to be decreasing. Output may be slowing, and there are questions of a possible recession looming. At the same time, employment continues to be strong. Moreover, the conflict in Ukraine is affecting food supplies and prices globally.

Join us at this Economic Forecast Luncheon — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and sponsored by PNC Bank — where top national and regional experts will present their economic forecasts, advice on these issues, and more.

Who:

Keynote address : Christopher Waller , Governor, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Taking stock of the markets: Daniel J. Brady , Chief Investment Strategist of the PNC Asset Management Group

Outlook for the regional and metro economy: Dennis L. Hoffman , Director of the L. William Seidman Institute and Director of ASU's Office of the University Economist

When: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown in the Phoenix Ballroom or virtual via Zoom

