1WorldSync Strengthens Customer Experience Team by Adding Director of Production

Veteran industry leader, Dan Parris, joins to bolster content production for brands and retailers

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync® , the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced that it has welcomed Dan Parris to lead its content production teams that serve brands and retailers across industries including consumer packaged goods (CPG), consumer electronics, food service and healthcare. This addition will strengthen the company's ability to scale content production and delivery across the globe.

"Dan will lead our content production teams by leveraging his expertise to bring greater value to customers through high quality, accurate and complete content," said Chris Aston, vice president of customer experience at 1WorldSync, a Battery Ventures-backed SaaS provider. "Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our product content creation pillar within the customer experience team, and his proven track-record in process improvement, operations management and team leadership will help us scale this area of the business."

Parris has over two decades of experience working across data, content, insights and technology. In his most recent role, he successfully led teams to embrace more agile work practices which enabled clients to make better and faster decisions. Parris will focus on integrating product content creation into the overall customer experience, with an emphasis on 1WorldSync's solutions for core e-commerce and rich e-commerce content . All of this work is designed to deliver a more seamless and enhanced customer journey.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to join the leader in omnichannel product content solutions," said Parris. "There's a significant opportunity to help more of our 14,000 brands and retailers improve their product content strategies by leveraging the capabilities of our content production teams around the world. Whether in-store or online, product content is a strategic imperative to omnichannel commerce success."

This news follows the company's recent addition of a new Chief Revenue Officer and two acquisitions that expand 1WorldSync's capabilities and strengthen its ability to scale.

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com .

