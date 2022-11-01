Stand Out For Good, Inc. announces two executive hires for new contemporary home brand

Stand Out For Good, Inc. announces two executive hires for new contemporary home brand

National fashion retailer adds Sean Connelly and Mark Dvorak to San Francisco-based team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Out For Good, Inc., parent company of popular women's fashion brand Altar'd State and recently announced new contemporary home brand, welcomes Sean Connelly as chief operating officer and Mark Dvorak as chief design officer for the new home concept.

Sean Connelly joins Stand Out For Good, Inc. as chief operating officer for the new contemporary home brand. (PRNewswire)

Connelly and Dvorak have more than 50 years of combined experience in the fashion retail and home furnishings industries, specifically handling product development and curation, inventory management and team growth for a variety of well-known brands.

Connelly most recently served as chief operating officer at luxury furniture brand Serena & Lily, leading the company's sourcing, inventory management, distribution, transportation and customer service. Connelly also previously managed the entire furniture category for Restoration Hardware.

Before joining Stand Out For Good, Inc., Dvorak served as senior vice president of product development and curation at Restoration Hardware for more than a decade. Previously, Dvorak served as senior vice president of global store design for Gap Inc., where he designed the babyGap and Old Navy prototypes. He also designed worldwide stores for Ralph Lauren based in New York.

"We are pleased to welcome Sean and Mark to the Stand Out For Good, Inc. family as we continue our exciting growth in the contemporary lifestyle space," said Aaron Walters, chairman and CEO of Stand Out For Good, Inc. "Their vast experience, leadership and extensive knowledge of the luxury home furnishings business are key to building a successful new home brand. We have an outstanding team in place."

Connelly and Dvorak join brand president Tana Ward in the Stand Out For Good, Inc. San Francisco office.

About Stand Out For Good, Inc.

Stand Out For Good, Inc. is a purpose-based, inspiring lifestyle and fashion family of brands rooted in community and committed to giving back. From welcoming experiences and warm associates to thoughtfully curated products in-store and online, Stand Out For Good, Inc. represents 128 Altar'd State stores, 36 Arula boutiques, eight Vow'd boutiques and five Tullabee boutiques in 39 states. Stand Out For Good is built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world. Locally in communities nationwide and globally too, Stand Out For Good, Inc. has partnered with over 4,000 nonprofits that provide food, clothing, resources, education, and love to children in need. To learn more about the Stand Out For Good, Inc. family of brands, visit their websites at altardstate.com , arula.com , vowdweddings.com , tullabee.com and asrevival.com .

Media Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

Tombras

lmansfield@tombras.com

865.599.9968

Mark Dvorak joins Stand Out For Good, Inc. as chief design officer for the new contemporary home brand. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stand Out For Good, Inc.