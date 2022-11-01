Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether ABIOMED, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Johnson & Johnson

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether ABIOMED, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Johnson & Johnson

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating ABIOMED (NASDAQ: ABMD) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Johnson & Johnson.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/abiomed-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges ABIOMED's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet ABIOMED holders will receive only $380.00 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $16.6 billion which includes cash acquired. ABIOMED shareholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for ABIOMED by imposing a significant penalty if ABIOMED accepts a superior bid. ABIOMED insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of ABIOMED's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for ABIOMED.

If you own ABIOMED common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/abiomed-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP