Reality TV Star Vicki Gunvalson is Helping Americans Get Real about their Finances as Debt.com's New Spokesperson

The RHOC OG airs her first Debt.com commercial on Bravo and launches a weekly column on Debt.com.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicki Gunvalson has come full circle: From insurance agent to reality TV star to financial spokesperson for Debt.com.

Two decades after paving the way for other Housewives celebrities, Gunvalson is still a hit on Bravo – both for the show Girls Trip and now on commercials for Debt.com, the nation's largest one-stop shop for eliminating personal debt. Gunvalson also writes a weekly column aimed at helping Americans – and particularly women – achieve financial freedom.

"I've spent almost 20 years on TV, surrounded by luxury and drama," Gunvalson says. "I want everyone to have that luxury – without the drama! The only way to do that is to get out of debt and start saving money. Over the years, Debt.com has quietly helped millions of Americans. I plan to help them not be quiet about it!"

Gunvalson has already been conducting live-steaming events with Debt.com President Don Silvestri and Chairman and CPA Howard Dvorkin on topics ranging from life insurance and divorce (topics she knows well) to saving and budgeting. From the moment he met her, Dvorkin knew he wanted to work with Vicki.

"Most times, when celebrities decide to endorse a product or service, they need to study up on it first," Dvorkin says. "But even before she became a celebrity, Vicki owned a large insurance firm and was licensed in all 50 states. So, she already knows how to help people live well. Not a lot of people know she's an expert – but they will now!"

Gunvalson is a certified financial fiduciary, a member of the Million Dollar Round Table and the National Ethics Bureau, as well as a Five Star Wealth Manager award winner. "As Debt.com's new spokesperson, I can reach millions of people with financial knowledge," says Gunvalson.

"Partnering with experts who have long-term experience is key to Debt.com's mission and voices like Vicki's are key to reaching consumers who are looking for help and advice. The more voices we have for all types of financial experiences, the better," says Silvestri.

About Debt.com: Debt.com is the consumer website where people can find help with credit card debt, student loan debt, tax debt, credit repair, bankruptcy, and more. Debt.com works with vetted and certified providers that give the best advice and solutions for consumers 'when life happens.'

