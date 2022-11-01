Finseca Announces Full Main Stage Lineup for Advanced Markets Event in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Finseca is unveiling its main stage lineup for its can't-miss Advanced Markets event early next year in Washington, D.C. Jim Hebets, Eric Naison-Phillips, Keith Wagner, and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will serve as keynote speakers for the premier gathering of the most sophisticated holistic financial planners and life insurance advisors in the profession. Specifically, the Advanced Markets event will take place March 20-22, 2023, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

"This is a meeting of the minds for the elite advisors in the advanced markets space and those who want to learn from them," said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca. "We are thrilled to bring the most impressive advisors from across the profession – Jim being the nation's foremost expert in loan regime split dollar; Eric, the nation's expert on how to utilize life insurance for high net worth individuals and families; and Keith the all-time leading producer at Northwestern Mutual -- to our nation's capital to share their insights. Couple this technical expertise and knowledge sharing with the political insights we'll hear from former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan – and the opportunity to advocate for financial security for all on Capitol Hill, this event will be the one and only gathering the best in the profession can't miss in 2023!"

In addition to the keynote speakers, Finseca's Advanced Markets event will feature cutting-edge breakout sessions, networking events, additional opportunities to hear from and engage with key policymakers and public policy experts, and exclusive access to lawmakers and their staff during our Capitol Hill Day.

Full event programming and registration can be found here: www.finsecaadvancedmarkets.org

