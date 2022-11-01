The Andersons, Inc. Reports Continued Strong Quarterly Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons of $17.4 million , or $0.50 per diluted share

EBITDA from continuing operations was $83.0 million for the quarter

Trade reported pretax income of $40.7 million on continuing strong execution

Renewables produced pretax income of $15.9 million and pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $8.4 million , a significant improvement year over year

"Great results in our Trade business led the way for this strong quarter. The team executed well and we had positive results from our base business as well as the new growth investments. The Renewables team also performed well in the quarter, despite declining ethanol crush margins and planned maintenance shutdowns. Within Plant Nutrient, ag businesses continued to see high margins, however, we took some write-downs in our lawn products inventory," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We also made progress against our growth strategy. We announced the acquisition of Bridge Agri - a pulses and pet food ingredients company headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta. We also recently announced the acquisition of Mote Farm Service, a farm center located within our core geography. Bolt-on opportunities like these, that are well-aligned with our core grain and fertilizer verticals, remain very attractive growth opportunities for us."

"We celebrated the 75th anniversary of the company in August," continued Bowe. "In recognition of this important milestone, teams of employees have been volunteering for 75 acts of service in 2022 across our broad geographic footprint, honoring our commitment to service in the communities in which we operate."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Variance YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Variance Pretax Income from Continuing Operations $ 34.7 $ 16.3 $ 18.4 $ 163.5 $ 84.1 $ 79.4 Pretax Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1 27.2 17.9 9.3 133.7 85.0 48.7 Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1 27.2 6.3 20.9 134.3 74.1 60.2 Trade1 40.7 27.6 13.1 68.7 56.0 12.7 Renewables1 8.4 (3.6) 12.0 59.8 22.8 37.0 Plant Nutrient (11.6) (5.8) (5.8) 37.4 26.7 10.7 Other1 (10.2) (11.8) 1.6 (31.6) (31.4) (0.2) Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company 17.4 13.9 3.5 104.0 66.9 37.1 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1 17.4 5.2 12.2 105.6 58.8 46.8 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (EPS) 0.50 0.41 0.09 3.02 1.99 1.03 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations1 0.50 0.15 0.35 3.07 1.75 1.32 EBITDA from Continuing Operations1 83.0 67.9 15.1 307.5 233.4 74.1 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations1 $ 83.0 $ 56.3 $ 26.7 $ 308.2 $ 222.5 $ 85.7 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong operating cash flows and we remain disciplined in our approach to capital spending. We also began to execute share repurchases in the third quarter under our $100 million board authorization and continue to be well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine.

The company generated $568.4 million and $364.6 million in cash from operating activities for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $50.7 million and $55.6 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively. Working capital remains higher than is typical, due to business growth and high commodity prices that impact the value of inventory and accounts receivable.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Generates Strong Earnings; Record Q3 Adjusted Earnings

The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $40.7 million for the quarter compared to pretax income and adjusted pretax income of $42.0 million and $27.6 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. The segment benefited from strong elevation margins, particularly in early harvest geographies, and excellent merchandising results across the portfolio. In addition, well-positioned animal feed ingredients and organic food and specialty inventories generated good margins.

The majority of our assets are located in areas expected to experience above-trend yields. Continuing global supply and demand imbalances due to production shortfalls and logistical challenges are expected to keep prices relatively high and allow for continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins.

Trade's third quarter EBITDA was $60.5 million, compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $43.9 million.

Renewables Generates Solid Q3 Earnings on Strong Margins; Co-Product Values Remain Strong

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $15.9 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $8.4 million in the third quarter compared to a pretax loss of $5.2 million and a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.6 million realized in the same period in 2021.

Nearly all of the improvement from the third quarter of 2021 resulted from better margins in our ethanol plants. This was particularly evident in our eastern plants where corn basis was lower in front of an expected good harvest. High co-product values continue to support our results. Increased corn basis in the western U.S. may negatively impact ethanol margins in that region, while our eastern corn belt production facilities are well-positioned for corn supply. Expected margin declines into the fourth quarter will negatively impact performance as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 when industry margins were at record highs.

Renewables had record third quarter EBITDA of $34.0 million in 2022, up $14.8 million from 2021 third quarter EBITDA of $19.2 million.

Plant Nutrient Ag Businesses Solid; Challenging Quarter for Manufactured Lawn Products

The Plant Nutrient segment posted a pretax loss of $11.6 million, compared to a loss in the prior year of $5.8 million in this seasonally low third quarter. As expected, margins remain strong in our core wholesale nutrients, farm centers, and specialty liquid products. In the granular and contract manufactured products, sales volume and margin declined on lower demand, production challenges, and inventory write-downs. Good fall weather and strong farm income are expected to support fall application rates in our core ag businesses.

Plant Nutrient's third quarter EBITDA was $(3.1) million compared to 2021 third quarter EBITDA of $1.8 million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company recorded income taxes from continuing operations at an effective rate of 28.3% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We continue to anticipate a full-year effective rate of approximately 18% - 21%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2022 and preliminary views for 2023. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 3217229). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/Evo9LbNLqb7 . Complete the six fields as directed and click "Register." A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's refreshed website at www.andersonsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 4,219,325

$ 2,998,824

$ 12,647,896

$ 8,829,348 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 4,055,560

2,876,989

12,133,755

8,430,665 Gross profit 163,765

121,835

514,141

398,683 Operating, administrative and general expenses 115,539

110,275

330,085

312,833 Interest expense, net 14,982

8,799

42,762

28,848 Other income, net:













Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net 681

(250)

(5,597)

2,389 Other income, net 794

13,806

27,782

24,743 Income before income taxes from continuing operations 34,719

16,317

163,479

84,134 Income tax provision from continuing operations 9,839

4,027

29,695

18,065 Net income from continuing operations 24,880

12,290

133,784

66,069 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 19,392

1,846

18,099

7,453 Net income 44,272

14,136

151,883

73,522 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,524

(1,602)

29,827

(822) Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 36,748

$ 15,738

$ 122,056

$ 74,344















Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:













Basic earnings:













Continuing operations $ 0.51

$ 0.42

$ 3.08

$ 2.01 Discontinued operations 0.57

0.06

0.54

0.22

$ 1.08

$ 0.48

$ 3.62

$ 2.23 Diluted earnings:













Continuing operations $ 0.50

$ 0.41

$ 3.02

$ 1.99 Discontinued operations 0.56

0.05

0.53

0.22

$ 1.06

$ 0.46

$ 3.55

$ 2.21

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,771

$ 216,444

$ 216,874 Accounts receivable, net 990,531

835,180

735,349 Inventories 1,556,426

1,814,538

1,017,804 Commodity derivative assets – current 502,097

410,813

409,647 Current assets held-for-sale —

20,885

26,561 Other current assets 75,402

74,468

92,159 Total current assets 3,265,227

3,372,328

2,498,394 Other assets:









Goodwill 129,342

129,342

129,342 Other intangible assets, net 99,317

117,137

118,690 Right of use assets, net 59,146

52,146

50,270 Other assets held-for-sale —

43,169

38,863 Other assets, net 99,650

69,068

74,923 Total other assets 387,455

410,862

412,088 Property, plant and equipment, net 765,939

786,029

797,660 Total assets $ 4,418,621

$ 4,569,219

$ 3,708,142











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 652,947

$ 501,792

$ 281,199 Trade and other payables 930,027

1,199,324

825,923 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 258,828

358,119

147,225 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 137,168

128,911

78,702 Current maturities of long-term debt 112,029

32,256

106,255 Accrued taxes 23,439

37,668

97,215 Current liabilities held-for-sale —

13,379

13,427 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 206,069

192,480

173,215 Total current liabilities 2,320,507

2,463,929

1,723,161 Long-term lease liabilities 34,779

31,322

31,332 Long-term debt, less current maturities 497,988

600,487

542,821 Deferred income taxes 59,079

71,127

79,636 Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale —

16,119

13,592 Other long-term liabilities 79,727

78,531

81,587 Total liabilities 2,992,080

3,261,515

2,472,129 Total equity 1,426,541

1,307,704

1,236,013 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,418,621

$ 4,569,219

$ 3,708,142

The Andersons, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Operating Activities





Net income from continuing operations $ 133,784

$ 66,069 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 18,099

7,453 Net income 151,883

73,522 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 101,266

142,137 Bad debt expense, net 5,028

(2,182) Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends 5,597

(2,389) Gain on sale of business from continuing operations —

(14,619) (Gain) loss on sale of business from discontinued operations (27,091)

1,491 Gain on sales of assets, net (8,854)

(6,505) Stock-based compensation expense 7,697

6,727 Deferred federal income tax (20,819)

(93,725) Other 10,055

10,404 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (140,866)

(89,902) Inventories 236,854

266,865 Commodity derivatives (104,901)

(158,741) Other current and non-current assets 2,000

(3,357) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (371,219)

(10,659) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (153,370)

119,067 Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (72,247)

(52,730) Proceeds from sale of assets 4,810

3,999 Purchases of investments (2,105)

(5,993) Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations 5,171

18,130 Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations 56,302

543,102 Purchases of Rail assets (27,464)

(6,039) Proceeds from sale of Rail assets 36,706

18,705 Other 1,746

349 Net cash provided by investing activities 2,919

519,523 Financing Activities





Net receipts (payments) under short-term lines of credit 361,318

(324,279) Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt 350,000

608,250 Payments of short-term debt (550,000)

(408,250) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

186,800 Payments of long-term debt (22,585)

(485,527) Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner 2,450

4,655 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (34,930)

(25) Payments of debt issuance costs (7,802)

(2,059) Dividends paid (18,262)

(17,503) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 5,024

— Common stock repurchased (6,769)

— Other (2,955)

(12,709) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 75,489

(450,647) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (711)

(192) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (75,673)

187,751 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 216,444

29,123 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 140,771

$ 216,874

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc. A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income from continuing operations $ 24,880

$ 12,290

$ 133,784

$ 66,069 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,524

(1,602)

29,827

(822) Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 17,356

13,892

103,957

66,891 Adjustments:













Gain on sale of frac sand assets —

—

(3,762)

— Impairment on equity method and cost method investments —

2,784

4,455

2,784 Gain on sale of a business —

(14,619)

—

(14,619) Transaction related stock compensation —

243

—

1,000 Income tax impact of adjustments1 —

2,898

940

2,709 Total adjusting items, net of tax —

(8,694)

1,633

(8,126) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 17,356

$ 5,198

$ 105,590

$ 58,765















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons,

Inc. common shareholders $ 0.50

$ 0.41

$ 3.02

$ 1.99















Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ —

$ (0.26)

$ 0.05

$ (0.24) Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.50

$ 0.15

$ 3.07

$ 1.75 1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment on the equity method investment of

$4.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which had no income tax impact. Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations

available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from

continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items

described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted

diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional

information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous

periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the

most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have

been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings

(loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited) (in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total Three months ended September 30, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,240,526

$ 814,923

$ 163,876

$ —

$ 4,219,325 Gross profit 124,368

24,677

14,720

—

163,765 Operating, administrative and general expenses 73,347

7,053

25,427

9,712

115,539 Other income (loss), net (262)

832

1,018

(794)

794 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 40,658

15,901

(11,609)

(10,231)

34,719 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

7,524

—

—

7,524 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 40,658

$ 8,377

$ (11,609)

$ (10,231)

$ 27,195



















Three months ended September 30, 2021

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,242,131

$ 614,637

$ 142,056

$ —

$ 2,998,824 Gross profit 98,196

5,751

17,888

—

121,835 Operating, administrative and general expenses 67,590

10,014

22,883

9,788

110,275 Other income (loss), net 16,886

683

309

(4,072)

13,806 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 41,999

(5,238)

(5,832)

(14,612)

16,317 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

(1,602)

—

—

(1,602) Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 41,999

$ (3,636)

$ (5,832)

$ (14,612)

$ 17,919 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations (b) (14,376)

—

—

2,784

(11,592) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 27,623

$ (3,636)

$ (5,832)

$ (11,828)

$ 6,327

(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and

merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and

long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. (b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.





















The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (continued) (unaudited)



















(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total Nine months ended September 30, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 9,422,974

$ 2,380,721

$ 844,201

$ —

$ 12,647,896 Gross profit 293,981

99,756

120,404

—

514,141 Operating, administrative and general expenses 195,867

23,533

80,343

30,342

330,085 Other income (loss), net 7,745

19,750

2,688

(2,401)

27,782 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 67,993

89,639

37,445

(31,598)

163,479 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

29,827

—

—

29,827 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 67,993

$ 59,812

$ 37,445

$ (31,598)

$ 133,652 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations (b) 693

—

—

—

693 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 68,686

$ 59,812

$ 37,445

$ (31,598)

$ 134,345



















Nine months ended September 30, 2021

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 6,522,508

$ 1,674,123

$ 632,717

$ —

$ 8,829,348 Gross profit 248,584

48,950

101,149

—

398,683 Operating, administrative and general expenses 186,035

23,247

72,850

30,701

312,833 Other income (loss), net 24,439

2,048

1,745

(3,489)

24,743 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 69,631

21,999

26,686

(34,182)

84,134 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

(822)

—

—

(822) Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 69,631

$ 22,821

$ 26,686

$ (34,182)

$ 84,956 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations (b) (13,619)

—

—

2,784

(10,835) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 56,012

$ 22,821

$ 26,686

$ (31,398)

$ 74,121

(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and

merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and

long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. (b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

Continuing Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company (in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Three months ended September 30, 2022

























Net income (loss) $ 40,658

$ 15,901

$ (11,609)

$ (20,070)

$ 24,880

$ 19,392

$ 44,272 Interest expense (income) 10,782

2,555

1,920

(275)

14,982

—

14,982 Tax provision —

—

—

9,839

9,839

5,826

15,665 Depreciation and amortization 9,011

15,501

6,626

2,184

33,322

—

33,322 EBITDA $ 60,451

$ 33,957

$ (3,063)

$ (8,322)

$ 83,023

$ 25,218

$ 108,241



























Three months ended September 30, 2021

























Net income (loss) $ 41,999

$ (5,238)

$ (5,832)

$ (18,639)

$ 12,290

$ 1,846

$ 14,136 Interest expense (income) 5,243

1,658

1,146

752

8,799

2,139

10,938 Tax provision (benefit) —

—

—

4,027

4,027

(2,777)

1,250 Depreciation and amortization 11,037

22,811

6,508

2,455

42,811

4,172

46,983 EBITDA 58,279

19,231

1,822

(11,405)

67,927

5,380

73,307 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Gain on sale of a business (14,619)

—

—

—

(14,619)

—

(14,619) Transaction related stock compensation 243

—

—

—

243

—

243 Impairment on equity method and cost method investments —

—

—

2,784

2,784

—

2,784 Total adjusting items (14,376)

—

—

2,784

(11,592)

—

(11,592) Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,903

$ 19,231

$ 1,822

$ (8,621)

$ 56,335

$ 5,380

$ 61,715





























The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

Continuing Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company (in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

























Net income (loss) $ 67,993

$ 89,639

$ 37,445

$ (61,293)

$ 133,784

$ 18,099

$ 151,883 Interest expense (income) 32,269

6,334

5,304

(1,145)

42,762

—

42,762 Tax provision —

—

—

29,695

29,695

9,169

38,864 Depreciation and amortization 26,899

48,015

19,800

6,552

101,266

—

101,266 EBITDA 127,161

143,988

62,549

(26,191)

307,507

27,268

334,775 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Gain on sale of frac sand assets (3,762)

—

—

—

(3,762)

—

(3,762) Impairment on equity method and cost method investments 4,455

—

—

—

4,455

—

4,455 Total adjusting items 693

—

—

—

693

—

693 Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,854

$ 143,988

$ 62,549

$ (26,191)

$ 308,200

$ 27,268

$ 335,468



























Nine months ended September 30, 2021

























Net income (loss) $ 69,631

$ 21,999

$ 26,686

$ (52,247)

$ 66,069

$ 7,453

$ 73,522 Interest expense (income) 19,746

5,752

3,358

(8)

28,848

8,714

37,562 Tax provision (benefit) —

—

—

18,065

18,065

(428)

17,637 Depreciation and amortization 33,317

60,608

19,345

7,107

120,377

21,760

142,137 EBITDA 122,694

88,359

49,389

(27,083)

233,359

37,499

270,858 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Gain on sale of a business (14,619)

—

—

—

(14,619)

—

(14,619) Transaction related stock compensation 1,000

—

—

—

1,000

—

1,000 Impairment on equity method and cost method investments —

—

—

2,784

2,784

—

2,784 Total adjusting items (13,619)

—

—

2,784

(10,835)

—

(10,835) Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,075

$ 88,359

$ 49,389

$ (24,299)

$ 222,524

$ 37,499

$ 260,023

The Andersons, Inc. Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

Three Months Ended,

Twelve months

ended

September 30, 2022 (in thousands) December 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

Net income from continuing operations $ 65,473

$ 6,504

$ 102,400

$ 24,880

$ 199,257 Interest expense 8,444

10,859

16,921

14,982

51,206 Tax provision 11,163

4,103

15,753

9,839

40,858 Depreciation and amortization 36,797

34,377

33,567

33,322

138,063 EBITDA from continuing operations 121,877

55,843

168,641

83,023

429,384 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:

















Transaction related stock compensation 274

—

—

—

274 Asset impairment including equity method investments 8,321

—

4,455

—

12,776 Gain on sale of frac sand assets —

—

(3,762)

—

(3,762) Total adjusting items 8,595

—

693

—

9,288 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 130,472

$ 55,843

$ 169,334

$ 83,023

$ 438,672





















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months

ended

September 30, 2021

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2021

Net income from continuing operations $ 15,917

$ 9,755

$ 44,024

$ 12,290

$ 81,986 Interest expense 7,833

9,989

10,060

8,799

36,681 Tax provision (benefit) 7,718

4,361

9,677

4,027

25,783 Depreciation and amortization 38,568

38,617

38,949

42,811

158,945 EBITDA from continuing operations 70,036

62,722

102,710

67,927

303,395 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:

















Transaction related stock compensation 946

483

274

243

1,946 Gain on sale of a business —

—

—

(14,619)

(14,619) Loss from cost method investment —

—

—

2,784

2,784 Severance costs 528

—

—

—

528 Total adjusting items 1,474

483

274

(11,592)

(9,361) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 71,510

$ 63,205

$ 102,984

$ 56,335

$ 294,034





















The Andersons, Inc. Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 568,429

$ 364,561

$ (153,370)

$ 119,067 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable 148,330

(31,564)

(140,866)

(89,902) Inventories 50,169

(123,641)

236,854

266,865 Commodity derivatives 84,189

91,950

(104,901)

(158,741) Other current and non-current assets (3,106)

(38,925)

2,000

(3,357) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 238,184

506,224

(371,219)

(10,659) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities 517,766

404,044

(378,132)

4,206 Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:













Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable1 —

—

—

27,697 Changes in deferred income taxes as a result of the Rail leasing sale2 —

95,097

—

95,097 Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 50,663

$ 55,614

$ 224,762

$ 237,655 1 In 2020, the Company recorded a tax receivable of $37.6 million related to the CARES Act within working capital, with a corresponding impact to deferred

taxes and net income. The purpose for presenting this significant unusual item as an adjustment to cash from operations before working capital changes was to

show the tax refund in the year that the cash was received. As the working capital accounts are excluded in the cash from operations before working

capital changes calculation, the impact of the CARES Act to deferred taxes and net income would have made it appear that cash of $37.6 million was received in

2020 when it was still to be collected. In view of that, we removed the $37.6 million CARES Act tax refund receivable from our 2020 non-GAAP total and included

$27.7 million of cash tax refunds in 2021, the year the cash was received. The remaining $9.9 million of the CARES Act tax receivable remains outstanding as of

September 30, 2022. 2 As a result of the Rail Leasing sale in the third quarter of the prior year, the Company reclassified a large portion of its deferred tax balance related to the

accelerated depreciation of railcar assets to a tax payable. As the tax payable account resides within the "Payables and other current and non-current liabilities"

it is removed in the Cash from operations before working capital calculation. Therefore, the change in the deferred balance related to the Rail Leasing sale must

also be removed from the calculation to normalize the metric. Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working

capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable,

inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management

believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional

information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash

from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used

in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.