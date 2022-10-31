John Couris, President and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, Earns No. 4 Ranking on Florida Health Care Power 100

City & State Florida unveiled its 2022 rankings of the top health care leaders in the state.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, earned the No. 4 spot among Florida's top 100 health care officials, executives and advocates in the state. City & State Florida unveiled its Florida Health Care Power 100 rankings last week.

Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris earns No. 4 ranking on Florida Health Care Power 100 list. (PRNewswire)

"This recognition is a reflection of the collective effort by the entire team at both TGH and USF Health. Together, we have made Tampa and Tampa General Hospital specifically, a destination for world-class care," said Couris. "Working together and in partnership with the academic, research and technology communities, we're strengthening the quality of care and increasing access for the patients that we serve across the state."

This is the first health care list released by City & State Florida, placing Couris as the highest-ranked hospital executive in Florida. He is preceded by the three statewide leaders in health care: Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) Secretary Simon Marstiller and Florida Hospital Association President and CEO Mary Mayhew, who is also a former secretary of AHCA.

City & State Florida credited the leadership and vision of John Couris; "Emphasizing innovation and collaboration, this popular hospital CEO has transformed his academic medical center into one that leverages new technology to meet patient demands since taking over in 2017. That includes $550 million in plans for a growing medical district in downtown Tampa."

The Tampa Medical and Research District is a collaborative endeavor championed by Tampa General in partnership with USF Health. The goal is for the district to become a globally recognized destination for world-class clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology. A recent economic impact study revealed the district is expected to generate $8.3 billion in annual economic impact to the state of Florida every year and support 57,900 jobs.

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

