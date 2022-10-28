Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $381.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $370.3 million during the comparable quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 were $23.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $29.2 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 were $22.9 million or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $29.7 million or $1.32 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.
Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $1.06 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $988.9 million during the comparable period in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $64.5 million or $2.91 per diluted share, compared to $79.3 million or $3.50 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $64.3 million or $2.90 per diluted share and $80.4 million or $3.54 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Overall, we are pleased with our sales results which continue to reflect the steady demand for our products as seen in our 3% sales increase over last year, with gains in both segments."
Engine Management sales increased approximately 2% in the quarter despite tough comparisons. Excluding the Wire and Cable business, which is in secular ongoing decline, our Engine Management sales were ahead approximately 3%, in line with our long-term projections of low single digit growth. Engine Management experienced consistently higher customer POS levels throughout the quarter against record levels from 2021.
Temperature Control benefited from a strong summer season with extreme temperatures across many regions even against record heat and the difficult comparison in 2021. Sales grew 3.3% in the quarter vs. last year, and up nearly 11% year-to-date due to a combination of favorable weather, successful pricing initiatives and overall strength in customer demand.
We were also pleased with the performance of our specialized non-aftermarket business, which focuses on custom-engineered products for niche end markets such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others. Our business strategy remains on track with a sales run rate of over $300 million. Cross-selling opportunities continue to surface and customers are beginning to look beyond their current product categories and inquiring as to other potential solutions and capabilities we can provide.
In October, we acquired Kade Trading GmbH, a supplier of temperature control products across Europe. While small at $6 million in annual sales, it provides synergies to our other recent acquisitions, and provides SMP with an entry point into the European market for our temperature control products with a strong focus on the continuing electrification of thermal systems.
Consolidated operating profit was 8.8% and was helped by the strength of the Temperature Control segment. However, operating profit was below last year's record levels as ongoing inflationary pressures and rising interest rates continue to create a headwind. We will be implementing additional price increases and continue to seek out cost savings opportunities to offset these higher expenses.
Our outlook for the full year has incorporated inflationary pressures and interest rate increases as noted above, and remains unchanged from our prior quarter. We expect our full year gross margin to be approximately 27% and expect our operating profit to be in the range of 7-8% of net sales.
Finally, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2022.
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "The past three years have presented some unprecedented challenges to our industry and the marketplace in general. While there remain many unknowns related to inflation, interest rates and the increasing risk of potential recession, we are confident in our ability to navigate these challenges. We appreciate and thank all our employees for their hard work and support during this difficult period."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 28th, 2022. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q3'22 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-791-4813 (domestic) or 785-424-1102 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial-in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-839-9562 (domestic) or 402-220-6090 (international). The participant passcode is 34579.
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 381,373
$ 370,310
$ 1,063,616
$ 988,939
COST OF SALES
274,589
265,105
770,641
700,678
GROSS PROFIT
106,784
105,205
292,975
288,261
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
73,199
66,509
204,551
183,316
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
166
44
166
OTHER INCOME, NET
30
8
43
8
OPERATING INCOME
33,615
38,538
88,423
104,787
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
1,513
780
4,889
2,247
INTEREST EXPENSE
3,656
652
6,282
1,356
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
31,472
38,666
87,030
105,678
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
8,280
9,481
22,407
26,315
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
23,192
29,185
64,623
79,363
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(14,294)
(5,122)
(17,076)
(7,139)
NET EARNINGS
8,898
24,063
47,547
72,224
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
52
13
129
32
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
$ 8,846
$ 24,050
$ 47,418
$ 72,192
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 23,140
$ 29,172
$ 64,494
$ 79,331
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(14,294)
(5,122)
(17,076)
(7,139)
TOTAL
$ 8,846
$ 24,050
$ 47,418
$ 72,192
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.08
$ 1.32
$ 2.97
$ 3.57
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.67)
(0.23)
(0.79)
(0.32)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.41
$ 1.09
$ 2.18
$ 3.25
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.06
$ 1.29
$ 2.91
$ 3.50
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.66)
(0.22)
(0.77)
(0.32)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.40
$ 1.07
$ 2.14
$ 3.18
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
21,427,393
22,090,195
21,719,281
22,201,398
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
21,847,602
22,543,781
22,153,348
22,678,114
(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Profit
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
Related System Products
$ 215,021
$ 208,443
$ 618,198
$ 574,595
Wire and Cable
36,720
38,708
114,673
117,790
Engine Management
251,741
247,151
732,871
692,385
Compressors
78,211
75,080
193,551
178,031
Other Climate Control Parts
44,780
43,995
125,193
109,988
Temperature Control
122,991
119,075
318,744
288,019
All Other
6,641
4,084
12,001
8,535
Revenues
$ 381,373
$ 370,310
$ 1,063,616
$ 988,939
Gross Margin
Engine Management
$ 66,026
26.2 %
$ 66,907
27.1 %
$ 193,855
26.5 %
$ 199,509
28.8 %
Temperature Control
35,415
28.8 %
33,815
28.4 %
85,965
27.0 %
78,468
27.2 %
All Other
5,343
4,676
13,155
10,562
Gross Margin
$ 106,784
28.0 %
$ 105,398
28.5 %
$ 292,975
27.5 %
$ 288,539
29.2 %
One-Time Acquisition Costs
-
0.0 %
(193)
-0.1 %
-
0.0 %
(278)
0.0 %
Gross Margin
$ 106,784
28.0 %
$ 105,205
28.4 %
$ 292,975
27.5 %
$ 288,261
29.1 %
Selling, General & Administrative
Engine Management
$ 42,763
17.0 %
$ 38,702
15.7 %
$ 122,745
16.7 %
$ 109,721
15.8 %
Temperature Control
21,163
17.2 %
17,120
14.4 %
54,230
17.0 %
44,952
15.6 %
All Other
9,273
10,029
27,576
27,315
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 73,199
19.2 %
$ 65,851
17.8 %
$ 204,551
19.2 %
$ 181,988
18.4 %
One-Time Acquisition Costs
-
0.0 %
658
0.2 %
-
0.0 %
1,328
0.1 %
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 73,199
19.2 %
$ 66,509
18.0 %
$ 204,551
19.2 %
$ 183,316
18.5 %
Operating Income
Engine Management
$ 23,263
9.2 %
$ 28,205
11.4 %
$ 71,110
9.7 %
$ 89,788
13.0 %
Temperature Control
14,252
11.6 %
16,695
14.0 %
31,735
10.0 %
33,516
11.6 %
All Other
(3,930)
(5,353)
(14,421)
(16,753)
Subtotal
$ 33,585
8.8 %
$ 39,547
10.7 %
$ 88,424
8.3 %
$ 106,551
10.8 %
One-Time Acquisition Costs
-
0.0 %
(851)
-0.2 %
-
0.0 %
(1,606)
-0.2 %
Restructuring & Integration
-
0.0 %
(166)
0.0 %
(44)
0.0 %
(166)
0.0 %
Other Income, Net
30
0.0 %
8
0.0 %
43
0.0 %
8
0.0 %
Operating Income
$ 33,615
8.8 %
$ 38,538
10.4 %
$ 88,423
8.3 %
$ 104,787
10.6 %
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 23,140
$ 29,172
$ 64,494
$ 79,331
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
166
44
166
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
851
-
1,606
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
(249)
(259)
(249)
(259)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
(265)
(11)
(461)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 22,891
$ 29,665
$ 64,278
$ 80,383
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.06
$ 1.29
$ 2.91
$ 3.50
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
0.01
-
-
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
0.04
-
0.07
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
(0.01)
-
(0.02)
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.05
$ 1.32
$ 2.90
$ 3.54
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 33,615
$ 38,538
$ 88,423
$ 104,787
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
166
44
166
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
851
-
1,606
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
(30)
(8)
(43)
(8)
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
YEAR ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
DECEMBER 31,
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 33,585
$ 39,547
$ 88,424
$ 106,551
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 31,472
$ 38,666
$ 87,030
$ 105,678
$ 111,817
$ 136,264
$ 130,465
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
7,002
7,060
20,895
20,160
27,978
27,170
27,243
INTEREST EXPENSE
3,656
652
6,282
1,356
6,954
1,577
2,028
EBITDA
42,130
46,378
114,207
127,194
146,749
165,011
159,736
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
166
44
166
270
166
392
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
851
-
1,606
105
1,606
1,711
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
-
-
-
-
-
2,600
-
SPECIAL ITEMS
-
1,017
44
1,772
375
4,372
2,103
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 42,130
$ 47,395
$ 114,251
$ 128,966
$ 147,124
$ 169,383
$ 161,839
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH
$ 17,525
$ 21,755
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
236,342
186,774
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
5,900
6,170
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
230,442
180,604
INVENTORIES
534,310
468,755
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
21,485
22,268
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
25,911
17,823
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
829,673
711,205
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
104,199
102,786
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
47,168
40,469
GOODWILL
130,727
131,652
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
99,756
106,234
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
34,484
36,126
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
42,648
44,087
OTHER ASSETS
30,071
25,402
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,318,726
$ 1,197,961
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
$ 52,100
$ 125,298
CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT
6,036
3,117
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
103,894
137,167
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
53,857
42,412
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
23,845
23,663
ACCRUED REBATES
42,378
42,472
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
37,539
45,058
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
54,215
57,182
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
373,864
476,369
OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT
211,400
21
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
38,618
31,206
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
63,820
52,698
OTHER LIABILITIES
20,637
25,040
TOTAL LIABILITIES
708,339
585,334
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
599,387
601,580
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
11,000
11,047
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
610,387
612,627
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,318,726
$ 1,197,961
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 47,547
$ 72,224
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
20,895
20,160
OTHER
25,904
13,904
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(51,887)
(15,343)
INVENTORY
(75,300)
(52,742)
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
(31,844)
24,228
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
(6,270)
2,324
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
3,807
18,905
OTHER
(8,327)
(4,522)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(75,475)
79,138
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
-
(124,663)
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(19,499)
(19,406)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
12
29
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(19,487)
(144,040)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
141,457
121,854
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
(29,656)
(26,518)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(17,602)
(16,678)
PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS
(2,128)
-
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(54)
455
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
92,017
79,113
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(1,285)
(555)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(4,230)
13,656
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
21,755
19,488
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
$ 17,525
$ 33,144
