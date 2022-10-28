SOCIETY OF INDUSTRIAL AND OFFICE REALTORS® INDUCTS 2022-2023 OFFICERS

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, recently inducted its 2022-2023 officers during its fall event CREate 360 in Dallas.

Patricia J. Loveall, SIOR, assumed the role of SIOR Global President. Loveall is an executive vice president and partner with Kidder Mathews in Seattle, Wash., and has been an SIOR industrial specialist since 1997.

David Lockwood, SIOR, assumed the role of SIOR President-Elect. Lockwood is executive vice president and COO of Colliers International in Columbia, S.C. and has been an SIOR office specialist since 1990.

Mike Ohmes, SIOR, an office specialist in Minneapolis, has been inducted as SIOR's Vice-President. After serving a one-year term as vice president, Ohmes will serve as president-elect for one year, and then step into the presidency of SIOR in the fall of 2024.

The following were inducted to serve two-year terms on SIOR's Board of Directors as members-at-large:

The following will serve a one-year term on SIOR's Board of Directors as members-at-large:

In addition, the following SIOR members were also inducted to serve as Regional Directors for a two-year term:

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Individuals who earn their SIOR designation adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation. Today, there are more than 3,600 SIOR members in 722 cities and 45 countries. www.sior.com

