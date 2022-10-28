New High School Diploma Completion Program for Arizona Adults

Earn a fully accredited diploma online at no cost

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona adults age 21 or older can now finish high school online for free through a new program provided by Graduation Alliance. Funded through appropriations provided by the 55th Arizona State Legislature, the Arizona Workforce Diploma Program results in an accredited high school diploma — not a GED.

"Finishing high school as an adult is challenging because education is no longer your day job. Many adults want to earn their diploma, but they are juggling work, childcare, and other responsibilities and don't have the bandwidth or budget to add evening classes to their schedule," Graduation Alliance CEO Ron Klausner said. "The Arizona Workforce Diploma Program pairs time and place flexibility with personalized support to give adult students everything they need to finally earn their high school credential — at no cost to them."

All of Graduation Alliance's courses are 100% online and don't require any course materials or textbooks. Plus, students can earn an industry-recognized or stackable credential as part of the program, giving them both a high school diploma and a marketable skill upon graduation.

"A credential layered on top of the high school diploma gives students an extra resume-builder so they can feel more confident and prepared for the post-graduation job search," Klausner said. "We've selected a variety of courses students can take that will prepare them for entry-level jobs in high-demand career fields like healthcare, construction, and culinary arts."

Arizona is home to nearly 689,000 adults without a high school diploma according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data. These adults are likely to have significantly lower average yearly earnings, about $9,600, than people with a high school diploma ( U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics ).

"When a student drops out of high school, it not only affects them personally, but it also impacts their community and the country as a whole," Klausner said. "By investing in their undereducated adult population, Arizona is developing its workforce and making Arizona a better place to live and work."

For more information about this program and to view enrollment requirements, please visit ArizonaAdultDiploma.com.

About Graduation Alliance: Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit GraduationAlliance.com .

