Movement Mortgage Names Lyra Waggoner Chief Information Officer

INDIAN LAND, S.C., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement Mortgage (Movement), the nation's sixth-largest retail mortgage lender, is expanding its leadership team with a position focused on the growth and transformation of Movement's technology platform. Movement welcomes Lyra Waggoner as chief information officer.

Prior to joining Movement, Waggoner served as executive vice president and head of technology for Level Capital LLC (Level Capital). An 18-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Waggoner has held various leadership roles, including senior vice president of Caliber Home Loans, where she was a founding member of their technology team and worked to build their proprietary loan origination software platform. At Level Capital, Waggoner oversaw the creation and release of an industry-leading loan origination and servicing platform for residential construction lending. In her new role, Waggoner will lead Movement's information technology team and will focus on accelerating business growth by delivering best in-class technology solutions.

"Movement Mortgage has an incredible vision and focus. I'm excited to translate this vision into transformational action across our technology platform by putting the best tools in the hands of our loan officers," says Waggoner. "Movement and I share the belief that technology, culture and product focus should drive empowerment of our sales team. I am so grateful to join this talented group!"

"Lyra shares our passion for empowering loan officers with everything they need to win," said Michael Brennan, Movement's president. "She has a proven track record of leading sales-centric technology teams and delivering with speed to market. We will partner to drive technology to fuel the next chapter of our growth, and I am so excited to have her join our team."

Movement Mortgage exists to love and value people by leading a Movement of Change in its industry, corporate culture and communities. Funding approximately $30 billion in residential mortgages annually, Movement is the sixth-largest retail mortgage lender in the U.S. Movement is best known for its innovative mortgage process and referable experience, which begins with Upfront Underwriting and a seven-day loan processing goal. The company employs more than 4,000 people, has more than 650 branches in the U.S. and is licensed in 50 states. After funding its balance sheet and investing in future growth, Movement's profits are paid to its primary shareholder, the nonprofit Movement Foundation. To date, Movement Foundation has received more than $360 million of Movement profit to invest in schools, affordable housing, communities and global outreach. For more information, visit www.movement.com .

