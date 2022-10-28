InventHelp Inventor Develops Commercial Social Distancing System (LBT-199)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for businesses to distinguish and enforce social distancing requirements in public spaces without the hassle of using tape that may damage surfaces," said an inventor, from Wind Gap, Pa., "so I invented the B- BUDDY LIGHT. My design can be easily used within retail stores, schools, health facilities, airports and other public facilities."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to establish 6-foot social distancing on floor and seating areas. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional signage and using adhesive tape to mark lines. As a result, it enables the area designations to be easily changed as needed and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for commercial businesses.

