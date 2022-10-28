Interserv LP completes new Studio City retail location of THE GREAT

Renovation contractor spearheaded build-out of fourth retail location for the California clothing brand at iconic Sportsmen's Lodge site.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparel brand THE GREAT. has opened its newest location at the iconic Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City, California. The location marks the fourth for the California retailer, which also has locations in West Hollywood, Venice, and Newport Beach. Interserv LP, a Los Angeles and New York-based renovation contractor completed the full build-out of the project.

Interserv completes work on new Studio City, California location of clothing brand THE GREAT. (Pictured: Interior of Studio City retail location) (PRNewswire)

Interserv LP completes renovation and build-out of fourth retail location for the California clothing brand THE GREAT.

"We're beyond thrilled to have been a part of this project," says Victor Garcia, President of Interserv LP (www.interservlp.com). "I could not be more proud of our team for the gorgeous work completed. It was truly a collaborative effort, and it was an honor bringing [THE GREAT. co-founders] Emily and Meritt's vision for their newest retail location to life."

The new retail outlet is part of a $100 million redevelopment project at the Sportsmen's Lodge site, anchored by established upscale tenants including Equinox, Erewhon and Fred Segal. Work on the retail space included full tenant improvement (TI) build-out of core and shell space (including framing, drywall, and paint), mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) work, concrete floor finish, awnings, and exterior storefront design.

Reflecting the soulful approach to softness and comfort with a tightly edited take on classic Americana that THE GREAT. brand represents, the Interserv LP team took great care to incorporate soft colors, unique, high-quality textural materials, and a welcoming atmosphere into the final result. Sold at over 200 of the world's best stores and online destinations, the industry favorite multicategory clothing brand includes a children's offering, a robust knits range, a full vintage-inspired footwear collection, and exclusive vintage finds reinvented with hand-embroidery.

ABOUT INTERSERV LP:

For over 30 years, Interserv (www.interservlp.com) has been dedicated to the philosophy of "beating budgets and beating deadlines" while creating memorable experiences for clients and customers. As a leading interior renovation contractor, Interserv has provided project management and quality workmanship for a variety of clients from the hospitality, restaurant, and retail industries. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, it is part of the Peak Companies (peakcorp.com), a network representing a group of companies providing a comprehensive array of commercial and retail real estate services nationwide including mortgage lending, loan servicing, short sale services, foreclosure services, insurance, real estate brokerage and escrow services.

CONTACT

Interserv LP / The Peak Companies

+1 (310) 556-6800

info@interservlp.com

www.interservlp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interserv LP