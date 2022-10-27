Heartland Votes

M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo
"MDC posted strong top line growth in the third quarter of 2022, with home sale revenues increasing 12% year-over-year to $1.4 billion," said MDC's Executive Chairman, Larry A. Mizel. "Home sale gross margins were 22.7%, while net income came in at $144 million, or $1.98 per diluted share for the quarter. Excluding impairments, home sale gross margins expanded 120 basis points year-over-year to 24.7%.  These results are a testament to the solid execution of our teams in the field and our organization's ability to deliver homes in a challenging market environment."

Mr. Mizel continued, "Interest rate volatility and overall economic uncertainty took a toll on our sales efforts in the third quarter, as we experienced a slowdown in demand coupled with a sharp increase in cancellations. Buyer psychology continued to be adversely affected by the negative news flow surrounding housing market conditions and the overall economy, leading to a disappointing net order result for the quarter. While we believe that the long-term outlook for new home construction is positive and that there is a strong desire to own a home in this country, we expect near-term demand trends to remain challenged until interest rates stabilize."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "In light of these developments, MDC has increasingly shifted its focus to cash flow generation, balance sheet preservation and cost rationalization, while making adjustments to our sales efforts to stay competitive in the market. Our company is led by seasoned operators who have been through several market corrections and who know how to navigate challenging market environments. While there is a lot of uncertainty in today's market, I am confident that MDC has the operational discipline and balance sheet strength for what comes next."

"MDC demonstrated solid execution in the third quarter of 2022, as we once again delivered on our stated guidance for home closings, home sales gross margin excluding impairments and average closing prices for the quarter," said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we worked tirelessly to complete and close homes in backlog during the quarter, we also focused our sales efforts on inventory that can close this year, which is consistent with our focus on cash flow, and we anticipate that this will remain the case through the end of the year. However, we are offering great opportunities for our build-to-order buyers, such as long-term interest rate lock programs and other special incentives. As we close more of our legacy backlog and open new communities ahead of the spring selling season, we will continue to evaluate market conditions and remain committed to taking actions that support the health of our sales pace, our backlog and our balance sheet."

2022 Third Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2021 Third Quarter

  • Home sale revenues increased 12% to $1.41 billion from $1.26 billion
  • Homebuilding pretax income increased 2% to $168.2 million from $165.2 million
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") increased by 40 basis points to 10.0%

  • Net income of $144.4 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, down 1% from $146.0 million or $1.99 per diluted share
  • Dollar value of net new orders decreased 88% to $152.8 million from $1.31 billion
  • Dollar value of ending backlog down 25% to $3.20 billion from $4.24 billion

2022 Outlook and Other Selected Information1

  • Projected home deliveries for the 2022 fourth quarter between 2,200 and 2,500
  • Active subdivision count at September 30, 2022 of 220, up 8% year-over-year
  • Lots controlled of 29,256 at September 30, 2022, down 20% year-over-year
  • Quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share declared on October 24, 2022

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 230,000 homebuyers since 1977.  MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin, Albuquerque and Huntsville. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021










(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:








Home sale revenues

$      1,407,642


$      1,257,701


$      4,098,985


$      3,667,332

Home cost of sales

(1,059,996)


(962,078)


(3,043,390)


(2,827,147)

Inventory impairments

(28,415)



(29,075)


Total cost of sales

(1,088,411)


(962,078)


(3,072,465)


(2,827,147)

Gross profit

319,231


295,623


1,026,520


840,185

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(141,435)


(120,116)


(404,598)


(363,970)

Loss on debt retirement


(12,150)



(12,150)

Interest and other income

2,220


3,149


3,797


4,984

Other expense

(11,800)


(1,354)


(28,733)


(2,881)

Homebuilding pretax income

168,216


165,152


596,986


466,168









Financial Services:








Revenues

34,101


43,104


99,461


121,445

Expenses

(18,704)


(16,377)


(54,440)


(47,922)

Other income, net

2,176


813


4,627


2,855

Financial services pretax income

17,573


27,540


49,648


76,378









Income before income taxes

185,789


192,692


646,634


542,546

Provision for income taxes

(41,389)


(46,738)


(164,271)


(131,550)

Net income

$         144,400


$         145,954


$         482,363


$         410,996









Comprehensive income

$         144,400


$         145,954


$         482,363


$         410,996









Earnings per share:








Basic

$               2.03


$               2.07


$               6.78


$               5.83

Diluted

$               1.98


$               1.99


$               6.59


$               5.62









Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

70,880,405


70,301,085


70,829,761


70,130,853

Diluted

72,729,453


72,800,011


72,892,635


72,770,432









Dividends declared per share

$               0.50


$               0.40


$               1.50


$               1.17

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) 


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021






(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts)

ASSETS




Homebuilding:




Cash and cash equivalents

$         417,298


$         485,839

Restricted cash

4,657


12,799

Marketable securities

198,016


Trade and other receivables

118,180


98,580

Inventories:




Housing completed or under construction

2,233,908


1,917,616

Land and land under development

1,808,526


1,843,235

Total inventories

4,042,434


3,760,851

Property and equipment, net

63,333


60,561

Deferred tax asset, net

22,122


17,942

Prepaids and other assets

78,821


106,562

Total homebuilding assets

4,944,861


4,543,134

Financial Services:




Cash and cash equivalents

34,486


104,821

Marketable securities

94,192


Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

190,833


282,529

Other assets

67,441


33,044

Total financial services assets

386,952


420,394

Total Assets

$      5,331,813


$      4,963,528

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Homebuilding:




Accounts payable

$         153,003


$         149,488

Accrued and other liabilities

364,284


370,910

Revolving credit facility

10,000


10,000

Senior notes, net

1,482,374


1,481,781

Total homebuilding liabilities

2,009,661


2,012,179

Financial Services:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

116,734


97,903

Mortgage repurchase facility

196,214


256,300

Total financial services liabilities

312,948


354,203

Total Liabilities

2,322,609


2,366,382

Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding


Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 71,254,143 and 70,668,093 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

713


707

Additional paid-in-capital

1,745,750


1,709,276

Retained earnings

1,262,741


887,163

Total Stockholders' Equity

3,009,204


2,597,146

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$      5,331,813


$      4,963,528

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021










(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:








Net income

$     144,400


$     145,954


$     482,363


$     410,996

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:








Stock-based compensation expense

25,555


7,965


50,348


26,832

Depreciation and amortization

6,760


7,752


20,663


23,930

Inventory impairments

28,415



29,075


Gain on sale of other assets


(2,014)



(2,014)

Amortization of discount of marketable debt securities

(1,082)



(1,082)


Loss on debt retirement


12,150



12,150

Deferred income tax benefit

(5,387)


(1,508)


(4,180)


(4,847)

Net changes in assets and liabilities:








Trade and other receivables

3,011


1,576


(19,321)


(55,529)

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

(763)


(62,835)


91,696


(16,365)

Housing completed or under construction

149,218


(75,407)


(319,083)


(461,105)

Land and land under development

(117,282)


(155,141)


9,018


(118,762)

Prepaids and other assets

(2,275)


5,224


(8,050)


9,919

Accounts payable and accrued other liabilities

(57,677)


17,678


12,506


88,273

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

172,893


(98,606)


343,953


(86,522)









Investing Activities:








Purchases of marketable securities

(291,126)



(291,126)


Proceeds from sale of other assets


2,014



2,014

Purchases of property and equipment

(7,731)


(9,581)


(21,429)


(23,028)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(298,857)


(7,567)


(312,555)


(21,014)









Financing Activities:








Proceeds from (payments on) mortgage repurchase facility, net

20,649


51,113


(60,086)


13,404

Repayment of senior notes


(136,394)



(136,394)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes


346,937



694,662

Dividend payments

(35,622)


(28,276)


(106,785)


(83,189)

Payments of deferred financing costs


(901)



(1,720)

Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

1,141


(19)


(11,545)


(15,553)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(13,832)


232,460


(178,416)


471,210









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(139,796)


126,287


(147,018)


363,674

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:








Beginning of period

596,237


741,359


603,459


503,972

End of period

$     456,441


$     867,646


$     456,441


$     867,646









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:








Homebuilding:








Cash and cash equivalents

$     417,298


$     761,715


$     417,298


$     761,715

Restricted cash

4,657


12,047


4,657


12,047

Financial Services:








Cash and cash equivalents

34,486


93,884


34,486


93,884

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$     456,441


$     867,646


$     456,441


$     867,646

New Home Deliveries


Three Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


% Change


Homes


Home Sale

Revenues


Average

Price


Homes


Home Sale

Revenues


Average

Price


Homes


Home

Sale

Revenues


Average Price




















(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,312


$   772,356


$       588.7


1,376


$   729,777


$       530.4


(5) %


6 %


11 %

Mountain

647


424,397


655.9


666


379,041


569.1


(3) %


12 %


15 %

East

428


210,889


492.7


377


148,883


394.9


14 %


42 %


25 %

Total

2,387


$  1,407,642


$       589.7


2,419


$  1,257,701


$       519.9


(1) %


12 %


13 %


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


% Change


Homes


Home Sale

Revenues


Average

Price


Homes


Home Sale

Revenues


Average

Price


Homes


Home

Sale

Revenues


Average Price




















(Dollars in thousands)

West

3,926


$  2,267,946


$       577.7


4,324


$  2,194,071


$       507.4


(9) %


3 %


14 %

Mountain

1,860


1,196,526


643.3


1,989


1,104,391


555.2


(6) %


8 %


16 %

East

1,370


634,513


463.1


1,006


368,870


366.7


36 %


72 %


26 %

Total

7,156


$  4,098,985


$       572.8


7,319


$  3,667,332


$       501.1


(2) %


12 %


14 %

Net New Orders


Three Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


% Change


Homes


Dollar

Value


Average

Price 1


Monthly

Absorption

Rate 2


Homes


Dollar Value


Average Price 1


Monthly

Absorption Rate 2


Homes


Dollar Value


Average Price


Monthly

Absorption

Rate


























(Dollars in thousands)

West

193


$    93,481


$  484.4


0.51


1,437


$   783,072


$     544.9


4.91


(87) %


(88) %


(11) %


(90) %

Mountain

(3)


2,838


N/A


(0.02)


505


323,018


639.6


2.99


(101) %


(99) %


N/A


(101) %

East

109


56,514


518.5


1.01


457


199,985


437.6


3.67


(76) %


(72) %


18 %


(73) %

Total

299


$  152,833


$  511.1


0.46


2,399


$ 1,306,075


$     544.4


4.10


(88) %


(88) %


(6) %


(89) %

1 Gross order average selling price for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased approximately 4% year-over-year to $583,000.


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


% Change


Homes


Dollar

Value


Average

Price


Monthly

Absorption

Rate 2


Homes


Dollar Value


Average Price


Monthly

Absorption Rate 2


Homes


Dollar Value


Average Price


Monthly

Absorption

Rate


























(Dollars in thousands)

West

2,754


$  1,677,039


$  608.9


2.66


4,814


$  2,613,279


$  542.8


5.42


(43) %


(36) %


12 %


(51) %

Mountain

1,194


811,860


679.9


2.52


2,222


1,375,442


619.0


4.35


(46) %


(41) %


10 %


(42) %

East

906


457,919


505.4


2.80


1,286


558,716


434.5


3.91


(30) %


(18) %


16 %


(28) %

Total

4,854


$  2,946,818


$  607.1


2.64


8,322


$  4,547,437


$  546.4


4.82


(42) %


(35) %


11 %


(45) %

2 Calculated as total net new orders (gross orders less cancellations) in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions








Average Active Subdivisions


Average Active Subdivisions


Active Subdivisions


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


%


September 30,


%


September 30,


%


2022


2021


Change


2022


2021


Change


2022


2021


Change

West

132


104


27 %


127


98


30 %


115


99


16 %

Mountain

51


56


(9) %


52


56


(7) %


53


57


(7) %

East

37


43


(14) %


36


42


(14) %


36


37


(3) %

Total

220


203


8 %


215


196


10 %


204


193


6 %

Backlog


September 30,


2022


2021


% Change


Homes


Dollar

Value


Average

Price


Homes


Dollar

Value


Average

Price


Homes


Dollar

Value


Average

Price




















(Dollars in thousands)

West

3,044


$  1,762,858


$       579.1


4,200


$  2,295,570


$       546.6


(28) %


(23) %


6 %

Mountain

1,508


1,038,037


688.4


2,251


1,408,945


625.9


(33) %


(26) %


10 %

East

786


396,406


504.3


1,207


537,983


445.7


(35) %


(26) %


13 %

Total

5,338


$  3,197,301


$       599.0


7,658


$  4,242,498


$       554.0


(30) %


(25) %


8 %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)


September 30,


%


2022


2021


Change

Unsold:






Completed

187


21


790 %

Under construction

895


345


159 %

Total unsold started homes

1,082


366


196 %

Sold homes under construction or completed

5,094


6,468


(21) %

Model homes under construction or completed

532


490


9 %

Total homes completed or under construction

6,708


7,324


(8) %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)


September 30, 2022


September 30, 2021




Lots

Owned


Lots

Optioned


Total


Lots

Owned


Lots

Optioned


Total


Total

% Change

West

13,893


914


14,807


14,209


5,811


20,020


(26) %

Mountain

6,151


2,458


8,609


6,258


4,236


10,494


(18) %

East

3,848


1,992


5,840


3,824


2,328


6,152


(5) %

Total

23,892


5,364


29,256


24,291


12,375


36,666


(20) %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


Change


2022


2021


Change














(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$    80,858


$     59,935


$        20,923


$   225,735


$   179,056


$        46,679

General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

5.7 %


4.8 %


90 bps


5.5 %


4.9 %


60 bps

Marketing expenses

$    26,355


$     25,660


$             695


$     78,022


$     78,195


$            (173)

Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

1.9 %


2.0 %


-10 bps


1.9 %


2.1 %


-20 bps

Commissions expenses

$    34,222


$     34,521


$            (299)


$   100,841


$   106,719


$         (5,878)

Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

2.4 %


2.7 %


-30 bps


2.5 %


2.9 %


-40 bps

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$   141,435


$   120,116


$        21,319


$   404,598


$   363,970


$        40,628

Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

10.0 %


9.6 %


40 bps


9.9 %


9.9 %


0 bps

Capitalized Interest


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021










(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred

$            17,391


$          19,108


$         52,031


$         53,849

Less: Interest capitalized

(17,391)


(19,108)


(52,031)


(53,849)

Homebuilding interest expensed

$                   —


$                 —


$                —


$                —









Interest capitalized, beginning of period

$            62,169


$          54,351


$         58,054


$         52,777

Plus: Interest capitalized during period

17,391


19,108


52,031


53,849

Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales

(15,977)


(16,024)


(46,502)


(49,191)

Interest capitalized, end of period

$            63,583


$          57,435


$         63,583


$         57,435

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding Inventory Impairments," "Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding Inventory Impairments and Warranty Adjustments" and "Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding Inventory Impairments, Warranty Adjustments, and Interest in Cost of Sales" are non-GAAP financial measures, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measures prescribed by GAAP. The table below reconciles each of these non-GAAP financial measures to gross margin as calculated based on GAAP. We believe this information is relevant and meaningful as it provides our investors and analysts with the impact that interest, warranty and impairments have on our Gross Margin from Home Sales and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who also break out and adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.


Three Months Ended





Gross





Gross


September 30,


Margin


September 30,


Margin


2022


%


2021


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Gross Margin from Home Sales

$

319,231


22.7 %


$

295,623


23.5 %

Add: Inventory Impairments


28,415







Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding Inventory Impairments


347,646


24.7 %



295,623


23.5 %

Add: Warranty Adjustments


523





319



Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding  Inventory Impairments and Warranty Adjustments


348,169


24.7 %



295,942


23.5 %

Add: Interest in Cost of Sales


15,977





16,024



Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding Inventory  Impairments, Warranty Adjustments and Interest in Cost of Sales

$

364,146


25.9 %


$

311,966


24.8 %

