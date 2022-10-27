Equip Exposition Announces Biggest Participation Numbers In 40 Year History

The international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition shows off new brand, new experiences for landscapers, dealers and manufacturers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, set a new record welcoming over 25,000 attendees and exhibitors. The 2022 show debuted a new brand and new experiences for its participants, and all indoor and outdoor exhibit space available was sold-out for both Equip Exposition and Hardscape North America, who co-locates with Equip Expo.

Equip Exposition Logo (PRNewsfoto/Equip Exposition) (PRNewswire)

"The trade show remains the industry's family reunion," says Kris Kiser , President and CEO of Equip Exposition and OPEI.

"The trade show remains the industry's family reunion," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Equip Exposition and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns the trade show. "This year we shook up the programming a bit and introduced lots of new ideas from an opening welcome reception and new, interactive educational sessions to Mulligan's 5K Fun Run & Walk, a coffee bar, and an expanded Outdoor Demo Yard."

He adds, "This year's numbers show the industry is strong and optimistic about 2023. The industry continues to innovate and bring new technologies to markets evidenced by the major product announcements, education, networking that went on."

Expo attendees hailed from all 50 states and 49 countries, with the furthest traveling attendees journeying from Guam, New Zealand and Australia.

Other changes this year included landscaper educational sessions organized by Landscape Management magazine, as well as new partnerships with the Pool & Hot Tub Association and the Association of Outdoor Lighting Professionals. Dealer education partners included Bob Clements International, the Equipment and Engine Training Council, and Power Equipment Trade magazine.

Other education partners included The Irrigation Association, the Professional Grounds Management Society, Davey Tree Expert Co. and the Women's Tree Climbing Workshop, who brought an expanded perspective to attendees on how to expand their businesses.

Original, new programming included timely topics such as "The California Equation" on the impact regulatory changes to equipment in the West are going to have on the industry nationwide.

More than 4,000 people turned out at the first-ever Welcome Reception at Louisville Slugger Field. Nearly 250 braved the cold morning at the inaugural Mulligan's 5K Fun Run & Walk over the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge. The benefit run and walk, sponsored by Ariens, raised funds for the Kentucky Humane Society.

Records were also set with sponsorship sales and advertising sales for equip magazine.

Next year's show, which returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center, will be held October 18-20, 2023.

Learn more at www.equipexposition.com.

Photos available: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3h78r7zs4mn7arp/AABe-j5DRW922KrA8_po2Pkua?dl=0

Photo 1: The OPEI Board of Directors and Kris Kiser, President and CEO, cut the ribbon to open Equip Exposition 2022.

Photo 2: Influencer LIVE, a conversational, interactive podcast event sponsored by Kohler brought landscape industry professionals at Equip Expo together to share best practices and growth strategies.

Photo 3: In 2022, at Equip Exposition landscapers were able to attend tracks focused on Leadership, Technology, Sales & Profitability, Growing Your Team, Pool and Spa, Landscape Lighting, Tree Care, and Hardscaping.

Photo 4: Equip Exposition is held in October, the perfect time of year for manufacturers to show their new product lines. The show has nearly 1,000 exhibits throughout 675,000 sq. ft. inside the Kentucky Exposition Center. More than 25,000 people attended the show in 2022.

Photo 5: Newly expanded to 30 acres, the Outdoor Demo Yard allows landscapers, dealers and other attendees to "test before they invest" in new equipment to see if it's right for their business.

Photo 6: In the wildly-popular Outdoor Demo Yard, attendees could drive, dig, mulch, cut, trim, mow, saw and more to see how the equipment handles and performs before making critical buying decisions.

Photo 7: Equip Exposition offered a variety of hands-on training and certification for technicians at basic and advanced levels.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and in 2019 was ranked the sixth largest trade show in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

Media contacts

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, debbi@fourleafpr.com

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, ami@fourleafpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equip Exposition