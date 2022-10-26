ZENVIA announces agreement with D1 and Movidesk to extend payments

Amount to be paid until the end of 2023 was reduced from R$360 million to R$31 million

D1 and Movidesk payments to be diluted over two and three years, respectively

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) (the "Company"), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today announced the successful renegotiation of remaining payments linked to the acquisitions of D1 and Movidesk.

Shay Chor, Zenvia's CFO, stated: "We are very proud to have reached these agreements with D1 and Movidesk. Both acquisitions were important in positioning Zenvia as the most comprehensive CX SaaS platform in Latin America. As we acknowledge the challenging global funding environment for tech companies, we are taking a series of initiatives to preserve cash and generate EBITDA. Following the agreements, our funding gap until the end of 2023 has now significantly declined, allowing us to focus on continuing expanding gross profit and generating positive EBITDA. There is a huge white space opportunity in the SaaS market that we have just begun to tap, and we are already seeing the results of our hard work and innovation in our profitability. We are very excited with the prospects of our company moving forward."

For D1, the last fixed installment due to certain former shareholders on March 31, 2023, of BRL 40 million, will now be paid, as follows: (i) BRL 8 million in January 2023, (ii) BRL 4 million in February 2023, BRL 5 million in March 2023 and (iv) 23 monthly installments of BRL 1.4 million between April 2023 and February 2025, subject to accrued interests in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs.

For Movidesk, the earn-out payment due to certain former shareholders, previously expected to total BRL 320 million, will now be paid in fixed and variable installments subject to accrued interest in line with Zenvia's current bank financing costs. Per the terms of the agreement, (i) BRL 1.2 million will be paid in 12 fixed monthly installments from January 2023 until December 2023, (ii) BRL 205 million will be paid in 36 fixed monthly installments from January 2024 until December 2026, and (iii) an additional variable amount calculated in terms of certain gross margin targets achieved by the end of September 2023, currently expected to total BRL 30 million, will be paid in 6 monthly installments from January 2024 until June 2024. Additionally, the Company plans to accelerate the integration of Movidesk, which is expected to bring cost synergies and significant value to Zenvia's offerings. As part of the integration, Movidesk's founder and former CEO, Donisete Gomes, will step down by the end of November 2022. Zenvia thanks Donisete for his contributions and wishes him all the success in his next endeavors.

Finally, Zenvia will release its fiscal third quarter 2022 results after market close on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 and on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Zenvia's senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the performance and outlook for the business.

The live webcast will be available at investors.zenvia.com, and a replay will be available at investors.zenvia.com/financial-information/financial-results/ following the webcast.

About ZENVIA

ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

