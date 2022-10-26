XT.COM Launches Version 4.0 With Latest Updates, Enhanced Features and Brand-New User Experience

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, has launched version 4.0 for an enhanced user experience. The system upgrade was successfully carried out from 02:00 to 14:00 on October 25, 2022 (UTC).

The new version ensures a smoother operation, simpler functions and improved flow of transactions and other processes. The upgraded XT platform should attract more users globally and provide existing users with improved trading experience regardless using the mobile app or via web browser.

The launch of XT.COM's version 4.0 trading platform marks a milestone in XT.COM's newly improved trading experience. Currently, XT.COM ranks in the TOP 30 on CoinMarketCap and has introduced more than 500 digital assets and 800 trading pairs including large market cap coins, DeFi tokens, NFTs, Metaverse-related projects, and many new assets on both XT.COM Main and Innovation Zone.

For this occasion, XT.COM will be hosting a special event with up to $165 reward for the first 1,000 participating users in the event that will be announced shortly.

New Features & Advantages of XT Version 4.0

QR Code Logins: You can now log into your account by scanning a QR code. If you own a mobile device with version 3.15.0 and above, you can access the new features on XT.COM's homepage.

Improved Security: The new 2FA authentication eliminates all potential security concerns with weak passwords. This ensures all the transactions such as deposit and withdrawal are reliable with the new authentication features. The new "security level" metric also makes sure that the user is offered the utmost security while using the platform.

Enhanced Assets Features: The new Assets page has features that include an overview section of all assets. Including an order feature to view all workflows of different accounts, and a comprehensive upgrade of fund records of each account.

Better Withdrawal Process: The withdrawal process is much simpler in the new version, making the system more efficient and secure. Apart from the easy process, the system now displays a pop-up screen that offers security tips to users for a better experience.

Detailed Account Settings: The new Accounts page provides a detailed overview of the account including the income status, the status of products, overview of different currencies, and a newly-deisigned order of the account information for better search efficiency.

Optimized Deposit Page: The new Deposit page provides details of recent recharge records and recharge status. On the web page, it also has an FAQ section to help new users.

Optimal trading support: The "asset management" function has been added to the Transaction page for efficient transactions. All the trading pairs can be viewed under the new "Current Order" section of the page.

With the updated version of the website and the app, XT aims to attract more users and provide a hassle-free experience for all users. XT.COM will keep striving for more secure, professional, efficient, and transparent financial digital assets services and products for users all around the globe.

To try the brand new version 4.0 of XT.COM, visit our website or mobile app today.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

