Springboard Hospitality Expands Portfolio with The Hills Hotel in Laguna Hills

Leading Hospitality Management Company Strengthens California Presence with Management of Boutique Oasis in Orange County

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard Hospitality, a leading hospitality management company with 41 independent and branded properties throughout the U.S., today announced it will manage The Hills Hotel in Laguna Hills, California. Recently acknowledged by Hotel Management magazine as a top hotel management company, Springboard Hospitality will bring its industry-leading hotel management platform to The Hills Hotel, a full-service boutique offering.

Springboard Hospitality (PRNewsfoto/OLS Hotels & Resorts,Springboar) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to begin working with The Hills Hotel and introduce them to our suite of hospitality management services," said Ben Rafter, Chief Executive Officer, Springboard Hospitality. "The hotel's prime location and picturesque rooms provide an optimal offering for business and leisure travelers, and our entire team looks forward to seamlessly elevating the hospitality experience."

Ideally located between Los Angeles and San Diego, The Hills Hotel offers 148 plush guest rooms including two signature bridal suites, a full-service onsite restaurant plus the Emerald Lounge offering chic cocktails, a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, and fitness center. A convenient location for banquets and events, the hotel offers 11,000 square feet of meeting space including the Crystal Ballroom that can accommodate up to 400 guests, an executive boardroom and breakout meeting rooms. Just a 15-minute drive to Laguna Beach, San Juan Capistrano, Newport Beach, and Irvine Spectrum Center, a short drive to Disneyland and Legoland California, and only 14 minutes from John Wayne Airport, the hotel welcomes adults and families eager to gather, stay, and explore the best of Orange County. Rooms start at $170/night.

Each property in the Springboard Hospitality portfolio is able to leverage a best-in-class suite of tools through the Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) platform, combined with industry-leading talent, to deliver streamlined operations, personalized guest experiences and maximized revenues. Springboard Hospitality's hotels and resorts benefit from H.I. with smarter, more efficient, and profitable concepts that provide a defensible competitive advantage.

The Springboard Hospitality team specializes in creating lifestyle hotels with experience across a multitude of services including accounting, revenue management, sales, marketing, food and beverage, human resources, and new hotel development.

About Springboard Hospitality

For more than 30 years, Springboard Hospitality, previously known as OLS Hotels & Resorts, has transformed people, properties and communities as a leader in the hospitality industry managing and developing innovative boutique and branded properties throughout the U.S. With dual offices in Honolulu and Los Angeles, Springboard operates more than 41 properties across 11 states. Led by technology entrepreneur Ben Rafter, Springboard specializes in using analytics and technology with its Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) to ensure properties are optimizing return on investment. The company offers a full spectrum of hotel services with expertise in creative management, marketing, sales, revenue management, food and beverage and more. The Springboard Hospitality team is committed to going above and beyond with high-touch, personalized service in every aspect of its operations, from its interactions with guests to its relationships with owners.

For more information, please visit www.springboardhospitality.com. Follow Springboard Hospitality on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

The Point PR

springboard@thepointpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Springboard Hospitality