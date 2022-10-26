SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Putting Short-wave infrared (SWIR) technology in the palm of your hand Stratio, Inc. specializing in infrared imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the release of their new camera, BeyonSense - capturing images invisible to the naked eye - the world's first Ge-based Short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera that is 5x lighter, 10x less power consuming, and 20x cheaper than current SWIR Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) cameras.

The Stratio team has successfully reduced the size, cost, and power consumption of the infrared camera.

Short-wave infrared (SWIR) light ranges from 0.9 - 1.7μm wavelength, outside the typical range of silicon sensors. SWIR imaging provides high resolution images in situations where visible light is insufficient, including night vision and difficult environmental conditions. Historically, InGaAs sensors have been used to provide the benefits of SWIR imaging, but the material requires expensive and heavy equipment limiting use to industrial, laboratory, and defense applications. With innovation in the sensor materials - unlocking germanium to be responsive to infrared light waves - the Stratio team has successfully reduced the size, cost, and power consumption of the infrared camera.

Paired with the sensor technology, Stratio's AI platform translates the data into meaningful insights. Use case examples include Autonomous and Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), robotic surgery, and precision agriculture. Examples of the full use of Stratio's hardware and software are farmers' ability to identify best harvest times; and enhancing driver capabilities with precise hazard detection.

Stratio, Inc. was founded in 2013 by three Stanford Electrical Engineering PhD students, and is based in San Jose, California. The vision of the team is to democratize SWIR technology. Stratio, Inc. is currently participating in the Luminate Accelerator (based in Rochester, NY & considered the "City of Optics") as a finalist.

Stratio, Inc. has made its SWIR camera accessible to the public and anyone interested can purchase the cameras here: https://beyonsense.io/ .

