Healthy.io and the Texas Kidney Foundation Announce Results of Partnership that Provided Thousands of Texans Access to Testing for Early Detection of Kidney Disease

Partnership showed that easy to use, at-home testing can increase test completion and promote early detection of kidney disease with the goal of decreasing dialysis and kidney failure.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io, the global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device, and the State of Texas Kidney Foundation (STKF), a nonprofit working to stop the progression of kidney disease, today announced the results of a yearlong partnership aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of early detection of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and encouraging Texans to get screened.

Healthy.io's Minuteful Kidney test, which recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), promotes early detection of CKD by allowing patients to take a clinical-grade albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) test in their own homes using a smartphone camera. Healthy.io's ACR test is a simple urine test that looks for albumin in urine, which can be a leading indicator for CKD. It is the only test on the market that allows patients to take the test – and receive results – in the comfort of their home.

The partnership between Healthy.io and STKF showed that easy to use, at-home testing can promote early detection of kidney disease and help at-risk populations avoid disruptive, painful, and expensive medical treatments. Through this partnership, nearly 2,000 at-risk people in Texas ordered test kits. The simplicity of the test led to a high completion rate of more than 40%, with 38% of those who took the test showing abnormal to highly abnormal ACR levels. Nationally, as many as 80% of Americans at risk for the disease fail to take the typical ACR test.

CKD is often referred to as a silent killer. While it affects 37 million Americans, most don't even know they have it until it is too late because CKD's symptoms don't surface until the late stages of the disease. One in three Americans is at risk for CKD, including those with diabetes and hypertension.

"Texas residents are suffering from CKD at disproportionate rates," said Tiffany Jones-Smith, President and CEO of STKF. "Early detection of the disease is critical but encouraging this across the state has proven to be a challenge. People lack access to transportation, may not be able to afford the costs of routine medical testing, or have been staying home more due to the pandemic."

"Healthy.io is thrilled to be able to provide an easy way for Texas residents to check for this deadly disease," said Paula LeClair, U.S. G.M. of Healthy.io. "This state has suffered from the disease for far too long, and this partnership has demonstrated that early detection can mitigate CKD's impact in Texas."

CKD is of particular concern in Texas, where more than 72,000 residents are living with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), the last stage of CKD, or kidney failure. The state spends $4.8 billion a year on ESRD and ranks fourth in the nation for having the highest rates of kidney disease, with South Texas being one of the hardest hit areas of the state.

Minuteful Kidney's recent FDA clearance marks the first time the FDA has granted clearance for a clinical-grade at-home ACR test, and it is also the first digital health test to obtain FDA clearance across all smartphone devices.

Healthy.io partners with leading U.S. health plans nationwide and other renowned health organizations to provide people at-risk for CKD with access to at-home testing. Healthy.io will continue working with STKF, the state government and health plans to help Texans battle kidney disease. For more information on easy testing for people at risk of CKD, head to http://healthy.io to learn more about Minuteful Kidney and chronic kidney disease.

About Healthy.io

Healthy.io transforms the smartphone camera into a medical device to deliver healthcare at the speed of life. The company's at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services enable providers and healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. Healthy.io is a global leader in digital health and is a recipient of the CNBC 2020 Disruptor 50 Award, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2020 Award, and the Financial Times 2020 Boldness in Business Award. The company is based in Tel Aviv and has offices in Boston and London.

About the Texas Kidney Foundation

State of Texas Kidney Foundation (STKF) is dedicated to the early detection of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Its mission is to stop the progression of kidney diseases. STKF is the state's leader in early detection and prevention of kidney diseases. The nonprofit is a recognized research partner in the All of Us Program under the National Institute of Health. STKF is a state and national leader in legislative matters relating to kidney patients. Most notably the Immuno Bill H.R. 5534/S. 3353 passed in the 116th Congressional Session December of 2020. The bill provides transplant recipients life-long insurance coverage for life-sustaining immuno-suppressant drugs. STKF leadership are gubernatorial appointees to the Texas Chronic Kidney Disease Taskforce. STKF headquarters is based in San Antonio, TX. The STKF serves all of Texas.

