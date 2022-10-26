Complete Genomics, part of MGI, Announces Next-Generation Sequencing Platforms at ASHG Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, part of MGI, celebrates the US commercial launch of their DNBSEQTM sequencing product line at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting, from October 25-29, in Los Angeles. MGI is a global life science tool provider offering lab automation and NGS sequencing platforms around the world.

Complete Genomics offers complete NGS instrumentation and related products, including sample extraction, library prep, automation system, sequencing platforms, and bioinformatics. Though new to the US market, MGI has been providing NGS sequencers since 2017 and has more than thousands of sequencers installed around the world. MGI redefines sequencing possibilities through its latest innovation, DNBSEQTM. This technology is available on all sequencing platforms, which eliminates index hopping and clonal errors during the sequencing step of NGS workflow. This process makes sequencing much more accurate, flexible, and affordable, resulting in enhanced sequencing capacities and accelerated scientific breakthroughs for researchers.

At ASHG, Complete Genomics showcases DNBSEQ-E25*, DNBSEQ-G400*, DNBSEQ-T7*, and DNBSEQ-T10x4* at the MGI booth (#1803). Complete Genomics released their DNBSEQ-G400* sequencers in the US in August and placed the first few instruments in customers' labs within a week. DNBSEQ-G400* is a day-to-day, medium throughput (data output up to 1440Gb daily) benchtop sequencer that offers extensive options for researchers. DNBSEQ-G400* has the option to run 1 or 2 flow cells with 2 types of flow cells (550M/reads vs 1800M/reads) and various read length options from SE50 to SE400 or PE300.

Throughout 2023, Complete Genomics will continue to release innovative solutions, from low to very high throughput labs. Included among these offerings are the following:

DNBSEQ-T7* is an ultra-high throughput sequencer. It offers high flexibility among sequencers on the market because it allows four independent flow cells to run at any time. Therefore, more than 20,000 of 30X WGS can be achieved in less than one year. This product will be available starting Jan 2023 .

DNBSEQ-T10x4* will be the highest throughput (data output up to 18Tb daily) sequencer available with a robotic arm to streamline and accelerate the sequencing process. This product will be available starting Jan 2023 .

DNBSEQ-E25* sequencer will become available in the US in Q2. DNBSEQ-E25* is a very low throughput (up to 7.5G daily) portable sequencer with built-in bioinformatics. Its ease of setup means it is ready to run in ten minutes. A quick turnaround time means that it only takes 20 hours from sample to FASTQ data. This product will be launched in Q2, 2023.

For all sequencer specifications, please visit the Complete Genomics website .

The launch of the DNBSEQ-G400* sequencing platform has generated great interest within the scientific community and enabled Complete Genomics to form partnerships with various other life science companies to demonstrate high data quality and accuracy and to provide high-end NGS instrumentation for its customers. MGI is pleased to highlight the following organizations among its partners:

- Agilent Technologies

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- BioSkryb

- Gencove

- New England Biolabs® (NEB)

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Sentieon

- Sophia Genetics

- TwinStrand Biosciences

- Watchmaker Genomics

Complete Genomics also shares its customer's experience on DNBSEQTM platforms at the industry education session from 7-8 am on October 28 at ASHG. Loma Linda University School of Medicine will present their data on "Benchmarking Study of Next-Gen Sequencing Using NASA Spaceflight Mouse Brain Samples", and Sentieon will give a talk on "Accurate Small Variant Calling by DNAscope on MGI DNBSEQ- G400* Sequencing Platform".

MGI takes data security seriously. All our DNBSEQM sequencing platforms can work as a stand-alone system from sample to result without any network connection, so there is no risk of data breaches. Customers will have 100% control of their data security.

About Complete Genomics

Based in San Jose, California, Complete Genomics has been a research and development center of excellence since June 2018. Complete Genomics has a demo lab in San Jose, California with all the sequencers and lab automation equipment for customers to visit and is the supply center for the Americas so that it can deliver its systems and products in a timely manner. Complete Genomics, the headquarters for MGI Americas, released its first next-generation sequencing system, the DNBSEQ-G400* platform in the US, in August 2022.

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria and Romania. No purchase orders for StandardMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after January 1, 2023. DNBSEQ-E25*, DNBSEQ-G400*, DNBSEQ-T7*, and DNBSEQ-T10x4* showcased in ASHG are just non-functional models for exhibition purpose only.

