Bosque Ranch Hosts Annual Brazos Bash

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazos Bash, which ran from October 4-17, wrapped up its fourteen-day run at Bosque Ranch. With over 1,600 entries and a payout of $1.5m the event drew an impressive roster of cutting horses and riders from around the World. Sponsors included Big Star Trucking, Community Coffee, Machinery Auctioneers and MD Barnmaster.

The Brazos Bash also for the first time served as a qualifying event for the 2023 Run For A Million

The Brazos Bash also for the first time served as a qualifying event for the 2023 Run For A Million, a prestigious event in Western equine sports held at the Southpoint Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas. The eleven riders advancing are Matt Gaines from Weatherford, TX, Tarin Rice from Poolville, TX, Wesley Galyean from Claremore, OK, Adan Banuelos from Granbury, TX, Matt R Miller from Poolville, TX, Austin Shepard from Summerdale, AL, Michael Cooper from Weatherford, TX, Lloyd Dennis Cox from Marietta, OK, Kenny Platt from Fort Lupton, CO, Monty Buntin from Lincoln, CA and Clay Johnson from Weatherford, TX.

Amanda Brumley, producer of The Run For A Million, says "It was the intent from the creation of TRFAM to incorporate multiple western disciplines. The difficulty was figuring out how to manage the footing needs with little to no time in between competitions. We are very excited to have come up with a solution to accommodate cutting next year into a performance which will take place Thursday, August 17, adding the best of the best in now three disciplines Reining, Cow Horse and Cutting. TRFAM is joining forces with the NRHA, NRCHA and NCHA in an epic event that has never been seen in the history of western equine sports.

Bosque Ranch is the premiere equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash, the training center of 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips, NRHA Million Dollar Rider Matt Mills and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

