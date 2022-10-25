ShipBob Goes Global With Amazon Across Europe, Australia & North America

ShipBob's new features and updates allow ecommerce brands to fulfill orders through Amazon on a global scale, along with automated FBA prep in the US.

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, the leading global omnifulfillment platform, has launched first-of-their-kind features and enhanced offerings to optimize ecommerce business owners' experience with Amazon fulfillment. ShipBob's new Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) prep automation in the U.S. streamlines the process of preparing and sending ShipBob merchants' FBA inventory to Amazon. As the first fulfillment company to offer this, it allows for faster inventory placement and for merchants to use ShipBob as their centralized inventory hub. In addition, ShipBob has rolled out the capability to offer Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) in nine of the largest ecommerce markets across the globe: U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Poland.

"We are here to support our merchants and their ambitions to efficiently scale globally. Amazon is an important sales lever for many of our merchants, so we are bringing new levels of automation to the Amazon FBA prep process that alleviates major pain points for sellers," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. "Also, as we have been rapidly expanding internationally with our fulfillment centers across Canada, the UK, Europe, and Australia, this new Amazon FBM offering around the world unlocks so much opportunity for our merchants to differentiate from their competitors when they need every advantage they can find."

ShipBob's enhanced Amazon FBM integration offers:

Fulfillment of FBM orders for 6 new global marketplaces: ShipBob can fulfill orders for Amazon's marketplaces in the United Kingdom , Germany , France , Spain , Italy and Poland , as well as in the United States , Canada and Mexico as previously available.

Seamless integration with Amazon: Merchants can connect ShipBob with their Amazon storefronts, products, inventory and orders (via automatic, bulk or manual syncs) in just a few clicks from the ShipBob App Store, along with 40+ integrations like Shopify, BigCommerce, Walmart and others.

Enhanced tracking capabilities: Through integration enhancements, merchants now have increased visibility due to hourly syncing between the ShipBob and Amazon platforms. Behind Shopify, ShipBob is the second platform to integrate directly with Amazon to sync inventory quantities every 15 minutes.

ShipBob's new Automated FBA Prep solution is a value-added service in the U.S. that offers brands that outsource fulfillment to ShipBob the following benefits:

Simplified FBA prep for increased efficiency: ShipBob's integration with Amazon automates the FBA prep process from order creation to fulfillment by syncing order and shipping label information between the two platforms, providing merchants with significant time savings. Merchants are able to prep orders directly from ShipBob's dashboard and can choose between a ShipBob or Amazon prepaid shipping label. As a result, new orders won't go on hold, speeding up processing time by up to 2 days.

Quick inventory placement: The automated FBA prep service streamlines the process of getting inventory to Amazon from ShipBob's fulfillment centers in the U.S. This new workflow results in faster fulfillment and lessens the risk of delays associated with manual FBA prep.

The ability to bypass Amazon workflows : With ShipBob's new API, merchants get a more error-proof way to send inventory to Amazon, while avoiding complicated workflows and maintaining 100% compliance. It's as simple as selecting the product, lot (if applicable) and quantity. Box dimensions, package weight and other information is not required for sellers to complete within ShipBob.

Centralized omnichannel inventory hub: ShipBob serves as the logistics hub for ecommerce brands (sales channel-agnostic), allowing businesses to effortlessly send inventory from ShipBob to Amazon (and other retailers) with ease.

For additional information on ShipBob's Amazon fulfillment solutions

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels such as Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, Target and more, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $330.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 30 fulfillment centers across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com .

