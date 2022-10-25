BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schochor & Staton, P.A., a leading medical malpractice firm with offices in Maryland and Washington D.C., announced its latest award winnings. The firm was named the best law firm, for the fifth year, in The Daily Record's Reader Rankings.

(PRNewswire)

Schochor & Staton, P.A. Wins Best Law Firm Fifth Year in a Row in The Daily Record's Reader Rankings.

Schochor & Staton, P.A. was the "Top Winner" for:

Best Law Firm - Civil litigation

Best Law Firm - Medical malpractice

Best Law Firm - Personal injury

"These awards emphasize Schochor & Staton, P.A.'s continued commitment to delivering superior results to our clients in all service areas," said Jonathan Schochor, Founding Partner and Chairman of Schochor & Staton, P.A. "Along with being recognized five years in a row, Schochor & Staton, P.A. is proud to have a long-standing history of Reader Rankings award winnings."

Since 1984, Schochor & Staton, P.A. has built one of the largest Plaintiffs' medical malpractice firms in the area. It has been recognized nationally and regionally, with more than 80 awards and honors for the firm and its lawyers. The Firm's resources include a team of full-time medical investigators and professional relationships with hundreds of Board-Certified medical experts throughout the United States. The Firm has filed more medical negligence cases than any other lawyer or law firm in Maryland and has recovered well over a billion dollars on behalf of its clients.

For more information, contact us.

About Schochor & Staton, P.A.

Since 1984, the Firm has been committed to the preservation and pursuit of the rights of individuals and groups (class action litigation) who have been victimized by the wrongful acts of others, through medical malpractice and negligence. Among other honors, the firm, with offices in Baltimore and Washington, DC, carries an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell, and is listed in the Bar Register for Preeminent Lawyers. Recovering well over a billion dollars on behalf of its clients, attorneys at Schochor & Staton, P.A. are consistently recognized for excellent representation of their clients, superior results and unwavering involvement in the community. The Firm has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to individuals and organizations that make a difference. Some of those local and national non-profits include MADD, the American Cancer Society, The Kristin Rita Strouse Foundation, March of Dimes and many others.

Contact: Aimee Duffy

Aquarius Designs & Marketing

aimee@aquariusdesignsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schochor and Staton, P.A.