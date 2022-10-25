MUSICK PEELER'S KRISTINE KWONG NAMED TOP LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT LAWYER

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Kristine Kwong has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a top labor and employment lawyer in Southern California.

"This recignition speaks to Kristine's work ethic and her commitment to her clients," says Managing Partner R. Joesph DeBriyn. "It's an honor to have her represent our firm with such a prestigious recognition."

Kwong is a partner in the firm's Los Angeles office, and she advises and counsels clients on a wide range of business, corporate, operational and employment issues, including business counseling, contract negotiation and preparation, restrictive covenant and non-compete agreements, executive mobility issues, due diligence in connection with mergers and acquisitions, and range of employment matters. She has defended single plaintiff and class action wage and hour matters, claims under the Private Attorney General Act, discrimination, harassment, retaliation claims, non-compete, trade secrets, restrictive covenants, as well as business and partnership disputes. According to the feature, Kwong "places a special emphasis on the development of practical, preventative measures and provides counsel with corporate related issues arising out of mergers and acquisitions, closures and restructurings."

She also represents clients in both federal and state courts, and in administrative hearings, including the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement,the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Office of Administrative Hearings, the Public Employment Relations Board and the National Labor Relations Board. In addition, "Kwong is highly experienced in labor negotiations with employee associations, including SEIU,Teamsters, CTA, CSEA and SBPEA," the feature concludes.

Kwong's practice also includes conducting high profile and sensitive internal investigations involving compliance with federal and state laws, claims of illegal personnel and business activities, and corporate and operational matters. Kwong is also experienced in the drafting and updating of handbooks, operational and policy manuals, codes of conduct, restrictive covenants, trade secret agreements and severance packages. She is lecturer with CEB, and is also a contributing author to the CEB publication, Drafting Employment Documents for California Employers and lecturer with CEB.

In addition to her many years of experience, Kwong is a prolific and sought-after trainer. She regularly produces and presents training programs throughout the country on current issues of employment law, particularly in the area of government-mandated programs such as the FMLA, FEHA, CFRA, PDL and ADA. Her training programs also include business and operational compliance matters. Kwong is frequently requested as a speaker and regularly presents to various associations across the country.

About Musick Peeler Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

