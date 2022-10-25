"I Got a Guy™," Thanks To Skillr App's Instant One-on-One Experts

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skillr® App launched today. It's an instant and affordable way to get immediate one-on-one advice from millions of kinds of professionals over video chat. Skillr is available in the App Store, with Android and web versions coming later this year. Install Skillr - Click Here

Skillr was founded in 2020 by CEO Cassel Shapiro, a venture capitalist and private equity investor from Manhattan. "Skillr gives you instant and affordable advice from real pros in video chats. With Skillr, you have Skill on Tap™ at every price point, even free," Shapiro says.

There are so many examples of how the Skillr App makes learning more accessible. You can finally learn how to tie a bowtie with a Skillr stylist, or practice learning a language with a Skillr before work. Skillr personal trainers can fit into your schedule for a video chat whenever you feel like burning some calories. Skillr interview coaches can help you get the job, and Skillr yoga instructors can help you decompress. Kids can get in on Skillr with Skillr homework helpers, esports gaming coaches and music lessons.

Additionally, Skillr offers dieticians, dating coaches, chefs, job coaches, car buying coaches, parenting coaches, life coaches, golf coaches, handymen, tarot card readers, and even witch doctors, plus millions more skills in between.

Skillr is economical, charging around $1 per minute. Some pros even give you the first 2 minutes free! If you are looking for a VIP experience, pick from celebrity and notable Skillrs for up to $10 per minute. The Skillrs you favorited are in your corner, ready whenever you need their advice. The choice is yours.

You can instant message any Skillr pro in the app for free. Plus, you can edit the videos from your past sessions and even share them to social media.

With therapists, doctors and lawyers coming soon to the Skillr App, Skillr has the Experts at Your Fingertips™ you need.

Another benefit of Skillr is it can earn your cash for giving advice to consumers by becoming a Skillr pro. Video chatting from your living room, you set your own rate and can change your availability at any time.

About Skillr®

Notable Skillr shareholders, board members, advisors and business partners include: iHeartMedia, Elvis Duran and Z100; Rohan Marley, Lion Order, and RoMarley Wines; Peter Borish, Co-Founder of Robin Hood Foundation, Founding Partner of Tudor Investment Corp., and Chairman and CEO of Computer Trading Corp.; NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp; Victor Anthony, Epoch Partners; Brandon Steiner, CollectibleXchange, and Steiner Agency; Shelby Edwards and Tyler Herron, Inclusive Communication Services; Thomas Edison Kelly; Ben Harrow, President, Pam Jets; Santana Melvin; NBA Athlete Gorgui Dieng and the Gorgui Dieng Foundation; and, World Golf Hall of Famer Chi Chi Rodriguez and the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation.

Skillr recently completed its fourth financing, a private preferred offering to institutional investors and select family offices. Skillr has raised just around $10 million to date. Learn more about Skillr at Skillr.com or by downloading the Skillr App from the App Store.

Disclaimer: Skillr is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the NFL, NBA, or World Golf Hall of Fame, registered trademarks of the National Football League, National Basketball Association, and the PGA Tour, respectively.

