HitPiece Collaborates with Rick Ross to Launch Upcoming 'Boss Forever' NFT Collection

200-NFT Limited Edition Collection to Give Fans VIP Access to Ross' "Boss Land" Metaverse and Chance to Visit Legendary Rapper's 'Promise Land' Mega Mansion

Partnership Follows HitPiece's $5 Million Seed Round, Platform Launch for Musical Artists to Mint Authentic NFTs

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPiece, the easiest place to create and buy authentic music artist NFTs, announced a partnership with the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum superstar, two-time New York Times-Bestselling author, and business magnate entrepreneur Rick Ross. The platform will mint and launch Rick Ross's upcoming Genesis NFT collection, including 200 unique NFTs of The Boss's digital avatars.

Collectors of the NFT will receive VIP access to Rick Ross' world within the Metaverse, named "Boss Land," which is an immersive experience of his Promise Land property with mythical aspects. Alongside exclusive Rick Ross experiences, fans can tour the metaverse property, including a zoo, and even a swimming pool filled with champagne.

Each NFT will come with an exclusive merchandise package including an autographed copy of one of Rick Ross' books. Rarer NFTs will give fans access to a custom velour jumpsuit, a unique apparel item worn by Rick, and a once-a-year Facetime session with Rick. 5 Ultra Rare tokens will grant holders the chance to visit the rap mogul's 235+ acre Promise Land property outside Atlanta, GA and a 1/1 NFT collector will receive a 1/1 a necklace custom made of their avatar.

"I thought I crashed the NFT market, but now I'm here to make it even bigger," said Rick Ross. "You know, if the Boss is in the metaverse, then it's the place to be."

Rick Ross and other investors, including Pelion Ventures, participated in HitPiece's $5 million Seed round. The funding is being used to develop further the leading music blockchain platform that specializes in collectibles and experiences and help the company pioneer the web3 and metaverse space. Rick Ross has previously engaged with the web3 community, having launched an automotive NFT last year, but this will be his first collection for his fans.

Music executive and industry veteran Rory Felton and serial entrepreneur Jeff Burningham launched the music NFT marketplace in August with a renewed focus on intellectual property rights for artists and a partnership with Audible Magic, the leader in identifying music rights that enable music use by social media platforms, NFT marketplaces, metaverses, and gaming applications. Since then, the platform has grown its creator partnerships to include ATL Jacob, Furnace Fest, Lil Gotit, Matt Ox, Pyrex Whippa and more.

"HitPiece has always been about giving music fans and supporters unique and exclusive ways to engage with the artists and their content," said Rory Felton, CEO and co-founder of HitPiece. "We are excited to have Rick Ross as an early adopter and partner as we continue to expand our suite of tools and offerings for music creators, collectors, and fans."

Fans who purchase Rick Ross NFTs can also access The Lounge, the ultimate listening room in the Metaverse. Rick's team including, James Woodward from talent agency Universal Attractions, helped coordinate the partnership as they sought the perfect launch partner for Rick Ross into web3.

About HitPiece

HitPiece creates a new boundless frontier for music creators and fans through NFTs and exclusive in real life and metaverse experiences. Built by a team of music and blockchain experts, HitPiece is a conduit for communities of collectors and artists. Creators can launch NFT-unlocked access to music, experiences and unique opportunities that delight fans. Enthusiasts have access to The Lounge, a metaverse listening experience for sharing your NFTs and unlocking music and content from your favorite artists.

About Rick Ross

Rick Ross defines a lifestyle, a mindset, and a culture. The GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum superstar, two-time New York Times-Bestselling author, and business magnate makes everything feel "rich," eclipsing material wealth and hinting at a much more substantive spirit. Throughout a remarkable career, he literally went from "Hustlin" to visiting President Barack Obama at the White House and occupying spots on the New York Times bestseller list. In the wake of his platinum-selling 2006 classic debut Port of Miami, he has notched seven GRAMMY® Award nominations, scored streams in the billions, picked up dozens of multiplatinum certifications, and logged five #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200. Adding to the series, Port of Miami II saw him topple the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart at #1 for the fourth time and the Top Rap Albums Chart at #1 for the third time.

