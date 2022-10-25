Gen.G and King's Hawaiian® Test Gamers' Creativity and Cooking Prowess in the King's Hawaiian Slider Sunday Cook-Off

Fans Can Sign Up in a Social Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win An All-Expense Paid Trip to a King's Hawaiian Plant in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G announced today its latest unique partnership, a contest with King's Hawaiian® called "The King's Hawaiian Slider Sunday Cook-Off," which pits two gamers, Raynday and Jalon , head to head to see who creates the best recipe for Slider Sunday. Their masterpieces will be judged by cooking content streamer and chef Triciaisabirdy , who has been featured on Next Level Chef. This will be King's Hawaiian's first foray into the gaming and livestream space.

"We're always thinking of ways to merge gaming and other industries; this partnership gives fans something they can really sink their teeth into," said Martin Kim, CRO of Gen.G. "With so many exciting esports and gaming events worldwide, we thought there would be no better way to bring King's Hawaiian front of mind for viewing parties this year."

The competition begins on November 11 at a Southern California grocery store where the two competitors will race to find their ingredients. The winner of the grocery race will start the official cook-off challenge with an advantage they can use during the livestreamed finale at 2:00 p.m. on November 13 which fans can tune into at twitch.tv/GenGesports . The partnership will also feature a social sweepstakes that will give one lucky winner the grand prize of an all- expense paid trip to one of the King's Hawaiian plants in Southern California. Fans can enter at https://gleam.io/2JJ22/kings-hawaiian-slider-sunday-sweepstakes .

"As a company all about sharing the Aloha spirit with our 'ohana' through irresistible Hawaii inspired foods, we're excited to partner with GenG. on our first foray into Twitch because it's a place where creators share the things they love as they connect with their community," said Chad Donvito, President at King's Hawaiian. "We hope viewers enjoy 'The King's Hawaiian Slider Sunday Cook-Off' and learn some new recipes they can enjoy as they gather with friends and family for their very own Slider Sunday meals each week!"

